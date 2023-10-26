Well, your pup’s not really going to be carrying pens and books to school now, is it?

Tsuchiya Kaban is known for crafting incredible leather bags based around the concept of “the fun of carrying“. Now they’re extending that concept to the canine world with its first range of leather goods for pets.

There are five new high-end items in the lineup, starting with the Pet Collar, priced from 11,550 yen (US$77.11) for small and extra small sizes.

▼ Next up, we have the Pet Harness, priced from 20,900 yen for small dogs…

▼ …and the Pet Lead, priced at 22,000 yen for a small and 23,100 yen for a medium.

▼ The star of the collection, however, is the Pet Randoseru, priced at 49,500 yen.

Randoseru are tough and sturdy Japanese backpacks usually worn by students at Japanese elementary schools. As the box-like body and curved lid design is popular with nostalgic adults as well, Tsuchiya Kaban actually makes a randoseru for adults, and the canine version uses the same structure and manufacturing technology as the adult bags.

▼ A very good boy off to school.

Rather than carrying books and pencils, this bag is designed to carry favourite toys and treats. You could theoretically pop your pup’s poop bag in there instead, essentially getting your pooch to do the dirty work of carrying its droppings around for itself, but you’d want to double or triple bag it to avoid sullying the expensive randoseru.

The adjustable straps on the harness provide your dog with a wide range of movement, and because the bag is detachable, you can remove it…

▼ …and combine it with the leash so you can sling it over your shoulder and use it as a pochette.

Of course, if you’re made of money you could buy two randoseru so you can wear the pochette and match your pup’s randoseru at the same time. And if money really is no object, you could always splurge on the Pet Carrier Bag for 253,000 yen (US$1,688.84), ensuring your pet is the poshest pooch in town.

The new collection is due to be released online and at Tsuchiya Kaban stores in Shibuya, Roppongi, Nihonbashi, Nagoya, Umeda, and Fukuoka from 14 December. Those who can’t wait that long to spoil their pooch will want to visit the Shibuya store from 1-12 November, where there’ll be a pre-order sales event, as part of the Shibuya Scramble Square 4th Anniversary x Hachiko 100th anniversary.

Customers who pre-purchase pet items totalling 20,000 yen or more at the sales event will receive an original leather tag stamped with the official “HACHI100 Project” logo. The HACHI100 Project has been working with various companies and manufacturers to develop official project goods and collaborative products to celebrate 100 years since Hachiko, the country’s most beloved loyal pup, was born on 10 November, 1923.

The Hachiko tie-up is a wonderful reminder of the joy that pups can bring us, and the everlasting ties between owner and pet that can never be broken. It’s enough to make us want to open our hearts and wallets and spend big on the new collection, in the same way we were tempted to splurge on their previous bag, which was specially designed to carry a snowman.

Source, images: PR Times

