New Frappuccinos take us on a stroll down memory lane with a good ‘ol Japanese pun to boot.

Now that the annual Sakura Frappucinos are out in full bloom at Starbucks, it’s time to look past the blossoms and towards the next big spring release on the horizon.

What’s headed our way are two milky beverages designed to give us a sense of something new with a side of nostalgia, as they’re both inspired by drinks served in old-school milk bottles.

Helping to remind us that everything old is new again, the drinks come with the punny name “Gyu New“, which sounds just like “gyunyu“, the Japanese word for “milk“, but with the word “new” in there instead.

The Fruit Gyu New Frappuccino is inspired by the retro “fruit milk” drinks sold in small glass milk bottles. These were once widely available around Japan but today are found at smaller stores and milk stands like this one at the platform at Akihabara Station.

▼ This particular brand of fruit milk has been on the market for over 60 years.

The flavour of fruit milk brings people straight back to their childhoods in Japan, and that’s what this new Starbucks version intends to do, with a mixed juice base containing mango, banana, white peach, orange, satsuma mandarin, pineapple, and apple, all blended with milk and ice to create a cool and refreshing beverage.

The fruity flavours get a new twist in the topping, with a bright red cherry and a pulpy sauce, made with mango, white peach, orange, pineapple, and apricot, to add a sweet yet tart contrast to the drink.

Joining the Fruit Gyu New for this nostalgia trip is the Fuwa Fuwa Mousse Coffee Gyu New, (“Airy Mousse Coffee Gyu New”), which takes its inspiration from Japan’s beloved retro coffee milk drinks, also served in small glass bottles.

The Mousse Coffee Gyu New is said to feature a mellow cold brew specially designed to pair well with milk and white mocha-flavoured syrup. The drink is carefully layered with a mix of fresh cream and white mocha and vanilla-flavoured syrups, which is then topped with cold brew coffee and sweet milk. A mound of light and airy coffee mousse is poured on top, with a dusting of cocoa powder to finish.

▼ The drink builds upon the nostalgic flavour of coffee milk with a new, fluffy, mousse-like texture.

The Fuwa Fuwa Mousse Coffee Gyu New will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 501 yen to 630 yen (US$4.34-$5.46), while the Fruit Gyu New Frappuccino will be available in a Tall size for 650 yen. They’ll both be on sale at Starbucks branches around Japan from 16 March to 12 April.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

