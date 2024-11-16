Mickey, ikimasu?

In the English-speaking world, Bandai is best known for its anime merchandise, including all sorts of figures and model kits for the mobile suits of the Gundam franchise as well as robots from other mecha series. However, in Japan Bandai makes all sorts of toys, so it’s not so shocking to see that they’ve got a new Mickey Mouse toy on the way.

However, if you’re thinking that the Disney mascot is looking particularly shiny in those photos, you’re right. That’s because this figure is part of Bandai’s sub-brand Tamashii Nation, and more specifically its part of the Chogokin (“Super Alloy”) line. Yes, the same Chogokin line that uses metal plating and accent pieces to make robot figures extra-cool, because it turns out that Mickey Mouse is now a transforming mecha, designed by none other than Kunio Okawara, designer of the RX-78-2 Gundam, the hero mech from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime!

“Because there are many Mickey Mouse fans all over the world, I didn’t want to mess with his visual design. From the front, I kept him looking as close to his original appearance as I could, and I got really excited thinking of ways for him to transform” says Okawara in discussing the design process.

It must have been particularly challenging to figure out how to start from the proportions of Mickey, who doesn’t have the most athletic build, and arrive at the longer-legged, more muscular physique-evocative lines associated with anime mecha. The clever solution is for the figure to be rotated 180 degrees during transformation, with Micky’s ears forming the robot’s feet and raising its waistline.

▼ The transformation is demonstrated in the part of the Okawara interview video cued here.

▼ Post-transformation, Mickey’s tail becomes a sword/whip, and his shorts serve as a shield.

Called the Chogokin Henshinkei Mickey Mouse by Kunio Okawara, the 12.5-centimeter (4.9-inch) tall figure is priced at 16,500 yen (US$110). Preorders start November 18, with shipping scheduled for June of 2025.

Source: Tamashii Web via Anime News Network/Rafael Antonio Pineda

Images: Tamashii Web

