Slip this on, fill up the snack pouch, and wait for spring.

Japan has very pronounced seasonal weather swings, and we’re about to head into the part of the year where we can regularly expect temperatures in the “Hahaha no, I’m not setting foot outside my house unless I absolutely have to” range. With cold weather and shortened sunlight hours in the forecast for the next few months, there’s no better time to reacquaint yourself with the joys of video games, anime, books, and all of the other ways to keep yourself entertained while in the comfort of your own home, and there’s no more comfortable outfit to wear while you’re doing it than Japanese lifestyle brand Belle Maison’s new Gaming Wearable Blanket.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a “wearable blanket,” as Japanese clothing companies have taken to calling extra-warm robe-like garments. This just might be the most thoroughly thought-out example of the fashion genre yet, though, with tons of thoughtful features that truly take into account the full spectrum of luxurious laziness wearable blanket shoppers seek. For example, in the above photo you probably noticed that the model has a pouch of snacks made from the same material as the Gaming Wearable Blanket. What’s not so obvious in that shot, though, is that the snack pouch is actually attached to the garment’s chest area!

Yes, it can be removed and used separately, but the design allows you to always have your munchies within arm’s reach.

Of course, the drawback to snacking while doing any of the stay-home activities we mentioned above is the possibility of getting your game controller, TV remote, phone screen, or book pages dirty if you’ve still got bits of snack food on your fingertips. That’s why the Gaming Wearable Blanket’s right arm has a compartment sized for stocking with tissues/napkins.

Over on the left arm is a sheath for your TV remote.

The sleeves are long enough to keep your palms and the back of your hands warm, but have finger openings to allow for deft usage of analog sticks and touch screens.

And if you want even more coziness, there’s a controller pocket, located underneath the snack pouch, which has a small opening to run a power cord into it in case you need to charge the controller up while it’s in there.

Finally, the Gaming Wearable Blanket’s hood is purposefully oversized, both so that it’ll comfortably fit over a set of headphones, and also so that you can pull it down low over your eyes in case you want to take a nap wherever you happen to be at that moment.

All of this decadence can be yours for 6,990 yen (US$47) here through the Belle Maison online shop, or alternatively through Amazon Japan here.

Source: Belle Maison via Hachima Kiko

Images: Belle Maison

