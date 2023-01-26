Plonk yourself down anywhere, anytime with this crazy new “dress”.

Japan is famous for being a land of convenience, so when you want to stay warm and sit down for extended periods of time, who can be bothered to go to the effort of pulling out a chair and wrapping a blanket around yourself?

In this day and age, there should be a way for all these things to be done in one swift movement, and that’s exactly what’s now possible, thanks to a new product called the “Wearable Beanbag“.

The Wearable Beanbag was created by Takikou Sewing, a company in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, that specialises in beanbags, or “bead cushions” as they’re known in Japan.

According to the company, the product was designed around the idea of a cushion that ruins people, a concept that’s become popular in recent years, where designers seek to provide customers with comfort levels so supreme they won’t ever want to move, leading to their ultimate ruin.

▼ Simply plop yourself down and you’ve got cushioned comfort all around, allowing you to play video games or scroll through your phone for hours on end.

Unlike regular cushions, or regular bean bags even, this comfy item will mould itself to hug your curves with ultimate comfort as you sit and roll about from position to position.

While the product was introduced to the market earlier this year, it remained under the radar until a recent tweet sent it viral, leading it to be featured on morning TV programs, where people fell in love with the genius idea.

▼ The Wearable Beanbag comes in three sizes so parents and children can swap their matching pyjamas for matching beanbags instead.

It also comes in four colours — moss green, natural beige, mocha, and charcoal grey.

The beanbag is easy to get into — simply make sure the front tag is at the front when you pull it over your head, and then you can enjoy the beanbag life all day long. To remove, simply pull your hands inside and push it up over your head from the bottom.

The beanbag is designed to be worn like a dress but the adult version does weigh around five kilos (11 pounds), so you can use it as a regular beanbag as well.

▼ Take a look at the beanbags in action below:

The Wearable Beanbag can be purchased from the Hanalolo store at Rakuten, where they’re priced at 7,800 yen (US$60.30) for the small, 9,800 yen for the medium and 15,800 yen for the large, with shipping scheduled to commence from mid-February.

