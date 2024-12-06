With scenes adorable and awesome, these DIY papercraft kits are as easy to love as they are to transport.

With December here, a lot of us are searching for stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts, and souvenirs to take with us on trips back to our hometowns to see friends and family. Or maybe you’ve already got all your holiday shopping done already, and now you’re looking for a present for yourself, preferably something fun for the next cold, snowy, or otherwise stay-indoors-winter-weather kind of day.

And fitting the bill for all of those situations are these Studio Ghibli Paper Theater craft kits, which range in subject matter from adorable to awesome to romantic.

Available through Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, these papercraft sets produce an artistic 3-D effect when assembled, as they’re made up of a multitude of paper layers that you cut out and arrange.

The outermost layers form a frame, so that once the project is complete, you’ve got a diorama that you can place on the corner of your desk or on a shelf as a little window into the world of Ghibli anime.

We took a look at a new Princess Mononoke addition to the Ghibli Paper Theater line last month, but now Donguri Kyowakoku has restocked a number of cuter kits, including three different ones for My Neighbor Totoro.

Also once again available is this memorable scene from Howl’s Moving Castle featuring the titular wizard and protagonist Sophie…

…as well as another of San and some of her fellow forest dwellers.

Finally, rounding out the restock is Jiji, accompanied by his spitting-image plushie delivery order from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

The horizontal kits are 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) wide, and the vertical ones 10 centimeters tall, making them big enough to appreciate the artwork’s details but compact enough so as to not get in the way of whatever else you need to be doing aside from gazing happily at Ghibli characters/settings. Paper Theater kits come in flat envelope-like packages, making them both light and easy to transport in a suitcase, carry-on bag, or backpack.

The kits are priced at 1,980 yen (US$13.20) with the exception of the Princess Mononoke one, which is 2,200, and they’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (Totoro here, here, and here, Howl and Sophie here, San here, and Jiji here).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

