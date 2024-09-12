Two rings, one red and one blue, just like the guiding light in the Hayao Miyazaki-directed theatrical anime.

They say you get what you pay for, and in the case of anime merchandise, some might say it’s not unusual to pay a little extra on top of that. Anime merch tends to be pretty price inelastic, with manufacturers and retailers knowing that passionate fans are usually willing to shell out a little more for cool themed items, while the average shopper probably won’t have much interest in them regardless of price.

So it’s especially nice when we come across anime accessories that can put a smile on your face without putting a dent in your budget, and that’s what we’ve got here with a pair of Howl’s Moving Castle rings from Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku.

Modeled after the ring Howl gives to Sophie to keep her safe during her audience with the king as she’s posing as the magician’s mother, one ring is set with a red bead, symbolizing the red light that guides Sophie to the castle, and the other with a blue one, referencing the light that leads her into Howl’s past.

Now, if you’ve spent much time looking at Donguri Kyowakoku’s other offerings, you’ve probably noticed that they’re not especially cheap, as their designers tend to prioritize high quality over low price. However, the Howl and Sophie Ring Set is priced at just 2,420 yen (US$16.70), and that’s for both rings together!

Granted, that price is possible because the beads are epoxy resin instead of gems, and the band is zinc alloy instead of some sort of more precious metal. Still, the design is undeniably beautiful, and the real value of the ring lies in it being a symbol of Howl and Sophie’s growing feeling and care for one another, not its economic value.

The rings are available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop thanks to a recent restock, with the order page for size 11 rings here and size 13 here.

