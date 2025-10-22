Snuggle up to favourites from Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro.

With autumn weather finally here, people around the country are swapping out their summer gear for warmer clothing, and Studio Ghibli has three stoles that’ll ward off the chill in a magical way.

The first stole lets you cosplay as Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle, as it’s modelled on the cape worn by the star character.

The distinctive argyle pattern is beautifully replicated, and hiding out within the design is Turnip Head, Sophie’s hat, and…

▼ …Calcifer!

The smart button-up design lets you use the stole in a number of ways.

▼ You can use it as a lap blanket…

▼ …a button-up stole…

▼ …or simply sling it over your shoulders like Howl.

Even when you’re not using it, the stole will brighten your room with a dash of Ghibli flair.

The next two stoles are darker in colour but no less charming, with the Kiki’s Delivery Service design filled with familiar motifs from the film.

▼ Look close and you’ll find plaited breads from the bakery…

▼ …feline paw prints and the birdcage, in honour of feline star Jiji…

▼ …and nods to Kiki’s family home, alongside an appearance from Jiji himself.

The woven jacquard shawl will keep you warm wherever you place it, whether it be on your lap or your upper body.

The final shawl in the lineup is dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro.

The sweet snowflake design will transport you to Totoro’s magical forest in winter.

Hiding out amongst the wintry motifs is a lone “Snowman Totoro” that’ll put a smile on your face every time you lay eyes on it.

Like the other stoles in the range, you can wear this one on your lap or over your shoulders.

You can even bundle it up and wear it around your neck like an oversized scarf.

The stoles are priced at 5,280 yen (US$35.01) each and are available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online. They’ll make a beautiful addition to your cold-weather wardrobe, and will be perfect when enjoyed with a cup of Studio Ghibli tea.

