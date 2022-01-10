Oshi color options are part of the unexpected crossover of mecha anime and intimate apparel.

Most of the time when we see an anime-themed lingerie design, the title it’s taking inspiration from is one with a certain soft, flowery feeling to its visual design, such as Sailor Moon or PreCure. The latest collaboration between intimate apparel maker Peach John and the world of Japanese animation, though, is a salute to a franchise where satin and lace are far less common than steel and energy blasts: Gundam.

Instead of the venerable original 1979 Gundam, though, Peach John is teaming up with Mobile Suit Gundam 00 for a pair of lingerie sets, plus a few more items with mecha-appeal. Why Gundam 00? Well it probably has something to do with its significantly sized cast of handsome anime boys, a quartet of whom have their image colors featured on the Peasy 001 Celestial Being bra and panty set.

Both the top and bottom feature a pattern based on the insignia of Celestial Being, the paramilitary organization Gundam 00’s main characters are attached to. But while the in-anime emblem is a mix of blue and gold, on the Peasy 001 set they alternate between solid blue, green, orange, and purple, corresponding with the image colors of mecha jock/heartthrobs Setsuna F. Seiei, Lockon Stratos, Allelujah Haptism, Tieria Erde.

▼ A refresher chart

If you’d rather stick to the traditional Celestial Being color motif, there’s also the Rirakore (“Relax Collection”) Mobile Suit Gundam 00 lingerie set with a non-wire bra.

Here the Celestial Being seal is rendered in lace along the edge of the bra cups and panty waistline, while the cream-colored “dots” are actually little versions of Haro, the Gundam franchise’s recurring robo buddy mascot.

The Rirakore set is priced at 4,378 yen (US$38), the Peassy 001 top at 2,508 yen, and the Peassy panties at 1,078 yen. Should you be needing more coverage, Peach John also has Oshi Color Big-Size Pajama sets with a relaxed fit that ask you to pledge your loyalty to a single Gundam pilot and feature the Celestial Being mark on the pocket for 5,478 yen…

…and, rounding off the collection, a Haro Eco Bag that folds up into the robot’s familiar spherical form and can be used by anyone, regardless of their underwear preferences, for 1,628 yen.

The entire lineup goes on sale January 15. And if the recent announcement of a new Urusei Yatsura TV series has you wanting to express your love for that anime in lingerie form too, there’s a way to do that as well.

Source: Peach John via Comic Natalie via Otakomu, PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Peach John

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!