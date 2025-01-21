Pokémon look extra cuddly with soft-touch art style gracing cozy T-shirts.

No matter how much of a positive outlook or zest for life you may have, nobody can run nonstop at 100 percent all the time. Even Pikachu, lovable face of the Pokémon franchise who literally shoots out bolts of electric energy, needs a break now and again, which brings us to the adorable new line of Pokémon Uniqlo T-shirts.

Leading off the new collection is one of a tuckered-out Pikachu with the caption “Pikachu is recharging.” If the art style looks familiar, it’s because this bath of shirts if a follow-up to the Pokémon Sketch/Uniqlo collaboration from last summer, which used soft-touch hand-drawn-style designs for the featured Pocket Monster species.

▼ Thankfully the contended smile on Pikachu’s face shows that while he’s in need of a recharge, at least it’s a good-tired that he’s feeling.

There are a total of eight shirts in the new lineup, split between four men’s-cut adult sizes and four kids’. Looking at the adult sizes first, along with Pikachu there’s a shirt for Umbreon, with some dramatic text alluding to the Eevee evolution’s nocturnal connection on the front, and Umbreon on the back.

▼ “starry night, sliver moonlight”

More variants are waiting across the front of the Meowth shirt, which includes the Normal-types’s standard form plus its laid-back Alolan and high-strung Galerian versions.

And finally, rounding out the adult-size shirt if one for fans of Mimikyu which reminds us “It’s actual appearance is unknown,” since its resemblance to Pikachu is actually just an external disguise.

Moving on to the kids’ Pokémon Sketch shirts, they’re offered in sizes for wearers’ with heights between 100 and 160 centimeters (39.4 to 63 inches), reflecting the broad appeal of the Pokémon franchise that stretches from small children to teens. There’s a “Pikachu is recharging” shirt that’s identical to the adult version except for its size, but the other three designs are for kids only and feature Eevee’s icy evolution Glaceon…

…combative Ceruledge…

…and Gengar, who joins Umbreon as the only Pokémon in the bunch whose shirts have designs on both the front and back.

The entire lineup is scheduled to go on sale in late March, with adult sizes priced at 1,500 yen (US$9.60) and kids 990 yen, and available here and here, respectively, though the Uniqlo online store.

