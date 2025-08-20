If you’re picking up one of Uniqlo’s new Pokémon Trading Card T-shirts, you’re going to want to hold onto the tag.

Uniqlo and Pokémon have teamed up more than once before, and the resulting Poké-fashions are always just the sort of cool/cute mix that draws fans to the franchise. Their current collaboration, though, is extra-special, because it’s the first time Uniqlo has made the Pokémon Trading Card Game the focus.

Instead of drawing on the illustrations or in-game graphics of the Pokémon anime or video game series, the new line of Uniqlo T-shirts draws its artwork from Pokémon cards, such as this Pikachu pattern that’s made up of dozens of different depictions of the beloved Pocket Monster.

That’s not the only way that Uniqlo’s design team is appealing to Pokémon card fans, though. When purchased, each of the shirts has a special tag bearing the collaboration’s key art on one side. Experienced Uniqlo shoppers will notice, though, that the tag’s dimensions are also unique. Whereas most Uniqlo tags are pretty narrow strips, this one is considerably wider. Why?

So that it’ll fit in a holder with your Pokémon cards!

This wasn’t a feature that Uniqlo was touting in its pre-release promotion of the shirts, which went on sale earlier this month. However, when Japanese Twitter user @Chan79111587 pointed out the significance of the tag’s size, the official Uniqlo account revealed that this was something they’d planned from the beginning, saying “The tag is designed so that it can be used as a handy Pokémon card organizer♪ Give it a try!”

To clarify, the tag is not itself a Pokémon card, and can’t be used within the card game itself. However, since it’s the same width as Pokémon card but slightly taller on one side of its top edge, it works perfectly as a divider when placed in a standing-orientation case. Since most Pokémon card players have more cards than the rules allow them to use in a single battle, dividers like this are an easy way to keep your primary deck’s cards separate from the others. Similarly, fans who are buying two or more of the new Uniqlo shirts can use multiple tags to further subdivide their case to categorize backup cards they might want to swap into their deck between matches depending on how the day’s battling pans out.

As for the shirts themselves, they’re available for online order through the Uniqlo store here, which thankfully hasn’t been hit with stock-outs like McDonald’s was for its recent Pokémon Happy Meals.

