The sleepy Pokémon knows how to live a happy life.

Pokémon’s artwork has pulled off the impressive feat of being loved in multiple media formats, starting with the monotone pixel graphic of the original Game Boy games and moving on to the polygonal model of more modern entries in the video game franchise. But if you’re going for comforting coziness, it’s hard to beat hand-drawn Pokémon art, and since comfort is a high priority in a good T-shirt, Uniqlo has brought out a new Pokémon Sketch series of shirts.

Leading the way, of course, is Pikachu, dashing off with a full battery of adventurous energy, plus a confidence-inspiring declaration of “You can depend on its electric attacks!” on the back of the shirt.

On the other hand, if you’re in a more relaxed mindset, there’s this Snorlax tee.

Believe it or not, the big guy is just barely awake, as he’s waving, but knowing Snorlax it could be with the sense of “I’m going to sleep now, and by the time I wake up you’ll be really far away, so goodbye!”

Along with the deep blue color, you also get some deep philosophical musings about how to achieve true happiness written across the front.

▼ Okay, Snorlax, if you say so!

The Ditto shirt also mixes cute artwork and a thought-prompt about how you’re living your life.

Rounding out the adult-size collection is this Gengar design, in which the Ghost/Poison-type lets his National Pokédex number do all the talking for him.

The Pikachu shirt is also available in kids’ sizes, and there’s a trio of designs exclusively for younger fans, one with Piplup declaring “Time for a break,” one with Eevee and Fairy-type evolution Sylveon, and one with Dragonite and the message “It’s fun to be with you.”

The entire lineup is available now here through the Uniqlo online store, with adult-size shirts priced at 1,500 yen (U$9.70) and kids’ sizes 990 yen. Oh, and if your anime tastes run more in the One Piece direction, Uniqlo has you covered on that front too.

