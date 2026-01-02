The colorful displays and activities make Tamagotchi feel a lot less stressful than what we remember.

If you grew up in the late ‘90s or early 2000s, it’s quite likely you’ll feel an instant twang of nostalgia when you hear the word “Tamagotchi.” The sole purpose of these handheld, egg-shaped digital pets was to be taken care of. You could feed them, clean up after them, and if you neglected them, you would watch them perish.

The tamagotchi craze passed, only to have a resurgence within the last decade alongside the rerelease of the original Tamagotchi design, collaborations with other brands, and newer, more in-depth gameplay.

In November 2025, a permanent themed shop opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, on the third floor of the shopping mall Tokyu Plaza Harajuku “Harakado”.

Despite the teeming crowds, entry to the shop is smooth. However, you will be required to scan a QR code to register first, and only when it’s your turn will you be able to go in.

The moment you step inside, you’re fully immersed in the Tamagotchi world, a space filled with pop colors, playful displays, and exclusive merchandise you can’t find anywhere else.

There are also hands-on experiences like patch-making.

As well as a “stuff-as-much-as-you-want” mini Tamagotchi activity.

You can also have a turn at the capsule toy corner, but be warned that they seem to be really popular, so they could be sold out when you visit.

One aspect of the store that really stands out is the factory-themed video exhibit.

The displays resemble a production line, showing a detailed animated video of how Tamagotchi are made.

First, a chicken lays an egg.

Then the screen appears and the buttons are attached.

There’s even a section where the defective products get properly removed.

However, it doesn’t end with just a simple explanation of the manufacturing process, as there are scenes showing nighttime cleaning and power generation inside the factory.

You could very easily spend up to 20 minutes just watching the mesmerizing displays.

When your gaze finally trails to the end of the screens, you’ll be greeted by a display of real Tamagotchi.

On the fourth floor of the same building, there’s also a free event space called “Tamagotchi Factory! Annex”, which is open until January 4.

Just when you thought you couldn’t relive your poop-cleaning days, here you can try games like the “poop cleaning challenge,” where players aim to toss ten poop-shaped items into the targets in front of them in just 20 seconds.

If you get five or more in, you receive one mini colorful poop, but if you successfully get all ten—a feat only achieved by three or four people so far during the event period—you receive three.

If aiming and throwing is not your strong point, there’s also a badge-making experience that even young children can try, costing 550 yen (US$3.51) for a set of two.

According to the staff, these badges are limited items available only during this period, although the design might be different since it’s now after Christmas.

There are extra activities, including photo sessions with two of the characters, a nail sticker application experience for elementary school children and younger, message boards, and other highlights throughout the event space.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Tamagotchi for the first time, this shop makes for a worthwhile visit, be it as a quick stop while you’re in Harajuku or as a destination. If you do go, don’t forget to call into the Chiikawa Bakery in the shopping mall on the opposite corner for a day filled with cuteness.

Store information

Tamagotchi Factory / たまごっち ふぁくとり～！

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 6-31-21 Tokyu Plaza Harajuku “Harakado” 3-kai

東京都渋谷区神宮前6-31-21 東急プラザ原宿「ハラカド」3階

Open: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

