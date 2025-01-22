Fleeces let you ape the style of Nintendo’s biggest simian star and his sidekick.

Donkey Kong is often relegated to second banana, if not third banana, status behind more prominent Nintendo franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, but the big ape is having a big moment right now. Universal Studios Japan just opened its Donkey Kong Country expansion to the park’s Super Nintendo World area, there’s a jet flying around Japan with DK on its side, and just last week saw the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for the Switch.

So if fans have got Donkey Kong on their mind right now, Nintendo figures it’s a good time to have Donkey Kong on your person too, and has released a brand-new line of Donkey Kong fashion items and other merch.

Starting off with the most eye-catching items, there’s a pair of fleece jackets, with the Donkey Kong Fleece Parka even replicating DK’s distinct hair flip.

Another cool cue of character design consistency is that the zipper pull is shaped like Donkey Kong’s necktie, letting you sport the look without having to go bare-chested yourself.

And just like how Donkey Kong is accompanied by his sidekick on many of his adventures, showing up alongside the DK fleece is a Diddy Kong Fleece Jumper.

Like the Donkey Kong fleece, the Diddy version is priced at 7,700 yen (US$49) and looks to be an excellent balance between source material fidelity and real-world coziness.

▼ Both designs and available in adult medium and large as well as kids’ sizes.

If you’re in need of Donkey Kong fashion for warmer-weather days, there’s also a a Donkey Kong T-shirt (4,620 yen).

Moving on to the accessories, the classic DK barrel serves as the motif for a shoulder bag (4,950 yen).

Thankfully, you don’t have to chuck into a wall and smash it open to get at what’s inside. Instead, there’s a circular zipper that opens up the top.

▼ The snazzy lining pattern means that even when your DK barrel bag is empty, there’s still something cool inside.

Alternatively, if you’re not going anywhere except to sleep, this DK Barrel Cushion (4,180 yen) has openings at the top and bottom…

…allowing you to use it as a desk pillow.

And since along with barrels, the Donkey Kong games are filled with bananas, Nintendo has designed a banana pouch (2,530 yen) too.

The designers seem to have been aware that the banana itself is a little light on Donkey Kong-specific theming, so they added a Diddy Kong charm to the strap, and he’s featured on the lining’s pattern too.

▼ The dimensions are sized more for holding pens or accessories than actual bananas, but maybe you could fit a plantain in there.

Rounding out the lineup are a ceramic barrel canister (3,520 yen)…

…a masking tape and memo pad set (1,100 yen)…

…drinking glass (1,100 yen)…

…and rubber character straps (1,100 yen each) for both Donkey and Diddy Kong…

…which can also be attached to each other.

The whole lineup is available now at the Nintendo Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto specialty stores as well as through the My Nintendo Store online shop here.

