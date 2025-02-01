Step aside, L-guys, it’s Misa-Misa’s time to darkly shine.

For a series with the power to cause shockingly sudden death at the core of its narrative, Death Note’s popularity has been ironically long-lived. More than 20 years after its debut the manga/anime franchise still captures fans’ imaginations with its myriad mysteries and tension-filled twists, and now there’s a new Death Note pop-up store on the way.

As you can probably guess from the teaser image, though, this isn’t just any Death Note shop. There’s a special focus being placed on Misa Amane, a.k.a. Misa-Misa, the second owner in the story of Death Note’s titular homicidal stationery. Though Misa doesn’t get a shout-out specifically in the store’s name, Death Note-My Dear Light Pop Up Shop is clearly meant to be a peek into her psyche, what with her infatuation with original protagonist Light.

The shop, which is coming to Tokyo and Nagoya, will carry a collection of exclusive Death Note merch, with a lot of items squarely aimed at Misa-Misa fans, like this tote bag with Misa-inclusive manga art lining (4,400 yen [US$28])…

…hoodies (9,350 yen)…

…jackets (16,500 yen)…

…and even socks (880 yen), with Misa placed high enough that you can keep her hidden ordinarily while out and about yet still show her off to other fans if you want.

It’s not all fashion and apparel items, though. Also in the lineup are mini acrylic art stands recreating panels from the Death Note manga in which Misa appears.

The eight versions are offered in gacha/blind-buy format for 990 yen each, or you can buy a complete box that guarantees you one of each for 7,920 yen (the exact same price as eight individual purchases). The same holds true for the acrylic key holders, with nine variations for 770 yen or a complete box for 6,930.

▼ Unlike the art stands, there’s a less-than-100-percent chance of Misa showing up on any one design.

If you’re looking for something more colorful, there’s a batch of eight matte-finish pins (550 yen each of 4,400 yen for the complete box), and also 12 “illustration cards” (550 yen individually, 6,600 yen for the box), which look to be little card-sized character portraits.

Larger-scale art is on offer too, with a pair of acrylic art panels (5,500 yen each).

▼ Thankfully these aren’t gacha-style. You get to choose which you want.

Coming back around to Misa-themed fashion and accessories there’s a distinct coffin-shaped acrylic bag charm (1,760 yen)…

…and a pair of T-shirts (4,180 yen). It seems like the shirts, as well as the hoodie and jacket, are only available in extra-large size, which may mean some buyers will end up using them more like fabric posters than wardrobe components.

And last, there’s a zippered pouch (1,760 yen) with Death Note’s instantly recognizable font on the outside, and more Mina manga panel art on the inner lining.

The Death Note-My Dear Light Pop Up Shop will pop up first in Nagoya, appearing inside the Nagoya Parco department store in the west building’s basement level one event space from February 7 to 24 (though the entire building will be closed on February 13). After a few weeks’ rest, the store will then make the trip to Tokyo for a run in the Ikebukuro Parco’s main building basement level two event space from March 19 to 30.

And yes, it’s true that the Death Note pop-up store doesn’t sell notebooks, so you might need to turn to more benign source material if you’re in need of anime stationery.

