From the country that brought you capsule hotels comes a new tiny form of accommodation.



There are a lot of unusual accommodations around Japan, but if you’re looking for one of the newest and most convenient places to stay, you can’t go past Hotel R9 The Yard. This chain with the industrial-sounding name is notable for its unique lodgings, which are made out of storage containers.

This unusual style of accommodation first opened its doors to the public in December 2018, and when it was used to alleviate accommodation shortages at the time of the Tokyo Olympics, it became increasingly well-known. According to the chain’s official website, as of January 2025, 101 branches are being developed nationwide, and judging by the great reviews, it’s likely to become even more popular.

▼ Curious to find out what it would be like to stay in a storage container, we booked a night at Hotel R9 The Yard Tomioka in Tomioka City, Gunma Prefecture.

This site is located in a good position near a number of tourist sites, and it’s also close to a golf course, making it a popular place to stay for golfers.

With parking directly outside your door, hauling luggage, or golf clubs, in and out of your car is a breeze, and the orderly setup of the containers gives the place a neat look and feel.

You can get great deals on stays when booking at online accommodation sites, with prices starting at 5,800 yen (US$37.37) a night. This gets you free Wi-Fi, amenities such as towels, gowns, and toothbrushes, and even hot drinks and light food.

The facilities are surprisingly luxurious, with a designated container for the front desk, and one each for the laundry and vending machines.

As for the rooms, each guest gets an entire storage container to themselves, and it’s well secured with a heavy, lockable door.

The setup inside isn’t dissimilar to what you’d find in a business hotel, with a full-length mirror and coat hooks by the door…

▼ …and a TV and desk and chair at the back.

▼ There’s even a window to let in some light so you don’t feel totally boxed in.

Unlike many hotel rooms, this place gives you a reasonably sized fridge and freezer and your own microwave.

▼ The microwave comes in handy for heating up the light meal you get for free, which, when we visited, was a Curry Bento.

▼ You even get your very own bathroom inside the container, complete with bath and shower!

The room we stayed in was beautifully spick-and-span, and the high-quality Simmons mattress gave us a great night’s sleep.

▼ Who knew container life could be so comfortable?

With check-in beginning at 3:00 p.m. and check-out at 10:00 a.m., this is a very convenient place to stay. Plus, there’s something surprisingly wonderful about not having to wait for elevators or travel between floors like you would at a regular hotel, as it makes you feel like you’re staying in your own private bedsit.

After staying here, we’re now hooked on the container hotel concept, and would happily move in permanently. Here’s hoping more of these hotels pop up around the country in future!

