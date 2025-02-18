We’re ready to spill the tea on this spring’s event in Japan’s most famous city for green tea.

Visitors from around the world flock to Kyoto Prefecture’s Uji City for some of the best-quality, hand-picked green tea in the world. The city boasts tea in all different forms, from pure tea leaves to delectable sweets made from the finest Uji matcha.

For those who want an even closer look at the production process behind their favorite tea-infused treats, historical tea park Chazuna has announced that it’s now taking reservations for its annual tea-harvesting experience event, which will begin on April 12 this year and last through mid-May. The park is conveniently located right next to Uji Station on the Keihan Uji Line, making it an easy stop to add to the itinerary for anyone who plans to visit Kyoto this spring.

▼ An unforgettable hands-on experience during your trip to Kyoto

Chazuna’s grounds were designed to resemble a historically accurate tea-growing garden, and simply walking around them will transport you back in time. However, for those who want to pick the leaves, make sure you show up promptly on time since the tea-harvesting experience is scheduled to occur at two times on weekdays (10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) and three times on weekends and public holidays (10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m.) during the event period. Please keep in mind that the duration of the event includes a number of consecutive holidays during Japan’s annual Golden Week timeframe.

The best part about the experience is that participants can take home all of the leaves they pick to try them out in recipes provided by event staff! It doesn’t get any more locally sourced than this.

Furthermore, authentic tea-picking outfits are available for visitors to don on weekends and holidays during the event period for an additional 2,000 yen (US$13). Clothing sizes include options for 120 centimeters (47.2 inches), 140 centimeters, and adult Small, Medium, and Large.

Since the experience takes place outdoors and is subject to the elements, participants will be notified of any cancelations by advance email in the case of inclement weather.

For those who want to learn a bit more about the historical background of tea in Uji, tickets for the tea-harvesting experience also include admission to Chazuna’s on-site museum where you can learn about the special qualities of tea leaves, best practices for picking them, and the differences between tea gardens of the past versus now.

Admission prices for Chazuna’s tea-harvesting experience varies by day of the week and age, with weekday tickets (adults: 1,800 yen / children up to 15 years old: 1,500 yen / children up to 6 years old: 1,200 yen) being slightly discounted compared to weekend and holiday tickets (adults: 2,000 yen / children up to 15 years old: 1,700 yen / children up to 6 years old: 1,400 yen).

Of course, there are plen-tea of other things to do–and eat–in the Uji region during your visit as well. We hope you enjoy steeping in all of the ancient histor-tea the area has to offer.

Event information

Tea and Uji Town Historical Park Chazuna / お茶と宇治のまち歴史公園 茶づな

Address: Kyoto-fu, Uji-shi, Todo, Maruyama 203-1

京都府宇治市莵道丸山 203-1

Duration: April 12-mid-May (depends on this year’s tea-growing conditions)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

