“Matcha chocolate” is already enough to get us excited, but this drink’s ingredients even more special.

The mention of “chocolate” alone will get sweets fans to pick up their ears. It’ll really get their stomachs growling, though, if it’s chocolate from an exalted specialty chocolatier you’re talking about, like, for instance, Godiva.

Likewise, mentioning “matcha” will grab the attention of dessert enthusiasts in Japan, but even more so if the topic of discussion is Uji matcha, green tea grown and harvested in the Kyoto Prefecture town of Uji, widely regarded as the finest matcha-producing region in all of Japan. Similarly, ishiusubiki matcha, stone-ground matcha powdered with the use of an old-fashioned millstone, is considered a cut above regular green tea.

So when you combine all of those and make a Godiva stone-ground uji matcha chocolate beverage, well, it’s definitely going on a lot of people’s must-drink list.

Coming to Godiva Japan branches later this month is the Stone-ground Uji Matcha Chocolixir. While this isn’t the first time for Godiva to serve up a matcha-flavored version of its flagship dessert drink, this is a new recipe that’s making its debut. Godiva promises that the stone-milling makes the green tea powder even more fragrant and flavorful, allowing the enticing mix of inviting bitterness and other flavors of the matcha to dance on your taste buds. Accompanying them is milky white chocolate, which is less likely to cover up the tea notes than milk or dark chocolate are. The topping swirl of mixed cream also has matcha powder and matcha syrup poured over it, because you don’t order a Stone-ground Uji Matcha Chocolixir is you’re only in the mood for a little matcha.

The new green tea drink is part of Godiva Japan’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Chocolixir’s arrival in Japan, and will be priced at 860 yen (US$5.75) for a medium and 970 ten for a large, a price differential that’s sure to have many people deciding to just go for the large when the Stone-ground Uji Matcha Chocolixir goes on sale April 25.

Source: PR Times, Godiva Japan

Images: PR Times

