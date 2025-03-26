The lower-than-usual number of students points to both population-based and educational trends reflective of many other areas of the country.

‘Tis the season of entrance exams, graduation ceremonies, and the start of the new school year in Japan. With school back in session in early April, many soon-to-be high school students can breathe out a collective sigh of relief under the cherry blossoms before beginning their next academic journey–especially some of those in southwestern Okayama Prefecture.

On March 19, public high schools in Okayama announced the results of their general entrance exams (a standard practice for gaining entry to all high schools in Japan). Out of 58 schools, 29 of them–exactly half–had fewer students sit for their entrance exams than the number of open seats in the incoming class. Among those, Okayama Asahi Senior High School, which is regarded as one of the top public high schools in the prefecture, fell short of exam takers for the first time since the current entrance exam system was implemented in 2014.

A pre-entrance exam school interest survey indicated that the number would likely fall short of capacity, and sure enough, 311 students sat for the entrance exam for 320 total spots. Ultimately, every single one of them passed, though it’s not clear from press releases whether they passed because of the lower numbers or as a result of earning high enough marks–though we imagine that all students must have scored at a certain standard in order to gain entry. Either way, when a well-regarded public high school like Okayama Asahi doesn’t even have the threshold number of students taking its entrance exam, it sends a sort of shock wave around the surrounding community.

Regarding the situation, the principal of a local cram school called Sunrise Okayama that specializes in Okayama Asahi’s entrance exam commented on his surprise to the press, sharing that he didn’t think that the lower number of test takers was due to a decline in the school’s popularity. Rather, it was likely due to a combination of factors such as Japan’s declining birthrate and an increase in the number of private schools for students to select from–many of which offer combined six-year junior and senior high school programs.

As for the students who passed Okayama Asahi’s entrance exam, many shared that they still worked hard to prove themselves capable of attending the school. The school uses questions of its own design for Japanese, math, and English subjects, meaning that some dedicated preparation is likely key to passing. One student also voiced that they were even more anxious going into the exam knowing that the number of exam takers was under capacity because they didn’t know how that might affect the results. Either way, we hope that the newly matriculating students to the school take pride in their achievements and celebrate by treating themselves to something decadent.

