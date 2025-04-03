For the price of the 100,000-yen modern art Umaibo you could get over 6,600 of the regular puffed corn snacks, and whether its buyers will display or eat their new snacks remains to be seen.

We all have those beloved snacks from our childhood, and in Japan Umaibo is just as popular as Lunchables, Wagon Wheels, or Tim Tams are in their corners of the world. A simple puffed corn snack, it comes in an easy-to-hold tube shape and more than 15 different flavors. There have been countless variations over the years, from the fan-favorite corn potage to teriyaki burger.

For most of its life, Umaibo remained at the bargain price of just 10 yen (US$0.07), making it a go-to choice for school kids with little pocket money. Although its price has increased twice in recent years, the current cost of 15 yen is still very reasonable. Not long ago, though, we reported on an artist who shook up the status quo by collaborating with Yaokin Corporation (the makers of Umaibo) to create an Umaibo priced at a whopping 100,000 yen (US$668.90), or 110,000 yen after tax.

A total of 50 were made and, while one is still on exhibition (details can be found below), the others were sold out the day they went on sale. Demand was so high that they had to be sold via a lottery system.

▼ A notice at the exhibition gallery stating the Umaibo as one of the sold-out products

We at SoraNews24 were fortunate enough to get an opportunity to interview Tomokazu Matsuyama, the artist behind the plan, to learn more about the thought processes that went into his Umaibo creation, and sent out our Japanese-language reporter, Masanuki Sunakoma, to meet up with him.

Masanuki: This has received an amazing response.

Tomokazu: Thank you. It’s often said that art can be lofty and noble, and while I didn’t want to popularize that notion, I wondered if there was something I could do to bridge the gap.

Masanuki: So you chose Umaibo?

Tomokazu: “robably everyone has experienced saying something like “I like the spicy cod roe flavor,” or “You’re definitely a salami-flavor fan.” People seem to project their own identities onto Umaibo. Being something so universal, I wondered if there was a way I could equate the ‘universality of mass pop culture’ with the ‘universality of art.’ Of course, if you think about it simply as a snack, the price is about 10,000 times what Umaibo usually costs, and that’s where society reacted.

Masanuki: I can understand why people would be surprised at a 100,000 yen Umaibo.

Tomokazu: Exactly. I wanted to explore how the attribution of value changes as we become adults. The Umaibo hasn’t been altered in any way. It’s still the same Umaibo you could buy for just 15 yen. There’s not even a signature. In truth, if the printing was done in a solid silver color it would have cost less than 10 yen. The only thing I did was include a minimalist line drawing inspired by 1,000 origami paper cranes to symbolize the sentiment people attach to it.

▼ Folding 1,000 cranes is seen as a symbol of an earnest wish or desire in Japanese culture, and they’re often placed at peace memorials.

Tomokazu: In other words, the [100,000-yen Umaibo] itself has no inherent value. Nevertheless, it became a popular topic due to online and television coverage. When it sold out, people who managed to buy one felt relieved that they managed to purchase it.

Masanuki: Because the packaging is silver, you would think that it’s more expensive, but in fact it’s the opposite. Even I wanted to buy one.

Tomokazu: That’s how value is created. If there are many people that want to buy something, the value will increase. I saw an interesting segment on the television. When they were displaying my artwork, none of the hosts or guests wanted to touch it. A simple Umaibo, costing only 10 yen, transformed into a legitimate piece of art.

Masanuki: So, value is determined by the story behind the object.

Tomokazu: There are many different standards for values surrounding artworks. Something being amazing or not is just the result of whether people believe in the created story of the piece. Wouldn’t it instead be more interesting if we created that story together?

▼ Another of Tomokazu’s artworks on display at his exhibition

Masanuki: That’s fascinating. By the way, what is your favorite flavor of Umaibo?

Tomokazu: From a young age, I grew up in the United States, so I never got to be part of the Umaibo culture. I can’t really say which one I like best. I’m actually quite envious because I didn’t get to experience it myself. I just watched others eat it and copied them.

Masanuki: I like the spicy cod roe flavor.

Tomokazu: I see. When I visited Yaokin I asked to try a variety of flavors, but still couldn’t decide. That said, I also tried the Premium Umaibo, and it was delicious. You should definitely try it.

Masanuki: I’ll be sure to. Thank you very much for your time today. I’m looking forward to your future activities.

While it’s not possible to buy any more, you can still go and see the 100,000-yeb Umaibo for yourself at Tomokazu’s First Last exhibition, which is running until May 11 at the Azabudai Hills Gallery in Tokyo.

If you’re intrigued by how value is shaped by the stories we create, or if you just really love Umaibo and want to see the world’s most expensive one, this exhibition is definitely worth checking out.

Exhibition information

First Last

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Toranomon 5-8-1 Azabudai Hills Gallery

東京都港区虎ノ門5-8-1 麻布台ヒルズ ギャラリー

Open: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and days before national holidays)

Exhibition runs until May 11, 2025

Ticket prices: 2,200 yen (advance, online or from Lawson convenience stores); 2,400 yen at the gallery

Website

