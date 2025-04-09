Multi-use sculptures bring the beauty of My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service into your home or garden.

When you hear the words “diorama box,” the first thing that springs to mind might be the displays elementary school kids have to make as homework projects. A shoebox flipped on its side with the top off, some sort of background scribbled in pencil, and some repurposed action figures or crude clay sculptures recreating a scene from history or a work of literature, that sort of thing.

So it might come as a surprise to hear that Donguri Kyowakoku is offering “diorama boxes,” considering the high aesthetic standards of the Studio Ghibli specialty store. It turns out, though, that they’re lovingly detailed works of art.

First up is the My Neighbor Totoro Big Tree Stump Diorama Box, which has not one, not two, but three Totoros gathering for an ocarina jam session.

You can even find some Soot Sprites if you look closely enough!

As for why it’s called a “box,” the stump itself is hollowed out so that you can use it as a storage compartment.

Storage for what? That’s really up to you, as Donguri Kyowakoku says the diorama box “can be used in various ways.” One promotional photo shows it in use as a candy dish, and the set of colored pencils nearby implies that it’d work well as a stationery supply holder too.

Given Totoro’s love of green spaces, it also makes for a very appropriate plant stand, with the trunk able to hold pots of circumference up to 10.5 centimeters (4.1 inches). Or, if you don’t have a particularly green thumb, it makes a great holder for artificial flower arrangements.

In addition to Totoro, Jiji, of Kiki’s Delivery Service, also gets the diorama box treatment.

This one is designated the Flower Stained Glass version, though like the Totoro diorama box it’s made out of polyester resin, but with colors and other visual elements evocative of stained glass.

Once again, the cup is hollow, with the same 10.5-centimeter circumference

▼ And Jiji will never judge you for snacking.

Of the two, the Jiji diorama box is the lower-priced, at 9,240 yen (US$62) versus 10,120 yen for Totoro. Shelling out a little more, though, gets you both the Jiji diorama box and a bundle of artificial carnations for 10,120 yen.

Both are available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Totoro here, Jiji here, and Jiji/artificial flower set here), which conveniently also has a whole line of Ghibli character pens if you’re looking for something to store in them.

