An alternative sakura drinkware collection.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to start shopping for gifts, and Starbucks lovers will be pleased to know there’s a range in Japan that’s been specially designed with mums in mind.

You don’t have to be a mother, or be shopping for one, to splurge on these items, of course, as the pale pink hues are reminiscent of the cherry blossoms that are currently blooming in Japan right now. So whether you’re after a gift or a sakura souvenir, there’s something in this range that you’re bound to fall in love with.

▼ Pink Beige Logo Mug with Gift Box — 355 millilitres (12 ounces), 4,950 yen (US$33.87)

This mug is the same as the ones used in-store, so you can enjoy the cafe experience in the comfort of your home.

▼ Pink Beige Heat Resistant Glass Logo Mug with Gift Box — 384 millilitres, 2,950 yen (online store sales only)

This glass is slightly larger than the mug, but it also comes in its very own gift box, with pale green hues matching its gentle pink shade.

▼ Pink Beige Curved Stainless Steel Bottle with Gift Box — 355 millilitres, 4,950 yen

While its curvaceous body fits nicely in the hand, the lid is the star of the show here, with the green mermaid embossed on top, and air vents beneath, which enhance the flavour and aroma of coffee.

If you’d prefer to go the gift-card route, Starbucks has a variety of options available.

▼ Bearista Message Gift Flower (1,650 yen)

▼ Beverage Card Flower (750 yen)

▼ Balloon Message Gift Flower (1,230 yen)

▼ Mother’s Day Message Card (online store sales only) 280 yen The final item in the list is a greeting card that partners well with all of the items in the collection. Whichever item you choose, it’ll be sure to bring a smile to the face of any Starbucks lover, especially when you can fill your mug or tumbler up with the new forget-the-world Frappuccino.

Source, images: Press release

