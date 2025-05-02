Support your tush with supporting characters from two top anime movies.

One of the recurring themes that runs through all of Studio Ghibli’s movies is the support that main characters receive from the secondary characters around them. In My Neighbour Totoro, for example, young protagonist Mei and her sister Satsuki are helped by the magical Totoro forest dwellers, and in Kiki’s Delivery Service the titular character can’t do without the company and advice of magical cat Jiji.

Now, these caring characters are here to make you feel like the main character in your own movie, by providing you with literal and figurative support, in the form of seat cushions.

▼ The first cush to support your tush is the My Neighbour Totoro Maruta Cushion

“Maruta” means “log”, and that’s what this cushion is designed to look like, with a calming shade of brown around the sides and beautifully stitched details resembling rings.

The backside features forest leaves and a couple of Soot Sprites, while the front shows a small Totoro beside the titular Totoro, whose big grin will put a smile on your dial.

Made from a super soft, fluffy material, the cushions measure 40 centimetres (16 inches) across and 8 centimetres in height.

Fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service will be happy to see supporting cast member Jiji on the Chocolate Cake Cushion.

With Jiji on one side and an image of Kiki and Jiji on the other, you can choose between two display options…and two seating options.

▼ This side is evocative of the cake seen in the film.

On this side, Jiji’s wide-eyed face of surprise will make you laugh every time you park your rear on it.

The cushions are priced at 5,280 yen (US$37.06) each and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (Totoro here and Jiji here). The soft material makes these a great option for keeping you comfortable and warm, but if you’d like to keep your tush cool in summer, then these Totoro rush cushions will do the trick.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!