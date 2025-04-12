With airtimes included, you can now time your visit to match your mood.

A big part of any great retail experience is the ambience, and a lot of that is created by the choice of music playing in the background. While most stores don’t make their music selections public, Mister Donut is no ordinary chain, and so, in addition to being the nation’s leading doughnut retailer, it’s now taking the lead in releasing its playlists. Not only do these lists reveal a lot about the chain’s music choices, they also reveal the times when the songs are played, so you can time your visit according to the music you want to listen to.

So what’s playing at Mister Donut stores in Japan? Well, let’s take a look at their playlist for the month of April, starting with the first list of tracks in “All-time Hits (1)”, which features select songs from the ’70s and ’80s.

▼ This session runs for an hour, and is played at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Mister Donut says the songs above are likely to have been heard by customers at least once before, and with tracks like “Desperado” by Eagles, “If you Don’t Know Me By Now” by Simply Red, and “One More Night” by Phil Collins, this is a chill playlist that’ll make you feel relaxed, and perhaps a little contemplative at the same time.

Next up, we have “All-time Hits (2)”, with select songs from the ’80s, described as “classic songs that coloured the era and still haven’t faded”.

▼ This selection is played at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The tracklist above is slightly more upbeat, with hits like “Mr. Roboto” by Styx, “My Sharona” by The Knack, and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

Finally, we have All-Time Hits (3), which the chain describes as “carefully selected refreshing and pleasant songs from the ’90s that are perfect for spring”.

▼ This tracklist plays at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

This selection has wide-ranging appeal, with songs such as “To Be With You” by Mr. Big, “Hero” by Mariah Carey, “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia and “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

The playlists change monthly, with the current and past month’s songs published on the official site. As each one runs for an hour, you can sit inside a Mister Donut for three hours at a time to enjoy their full BGM (background music) selection. General wired broadcasting is played outside the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., but with most stores closing at around 9 or 10 p.m., chances are high that you’ll be hearing one of the above tracks when you visit.

All three playlists are described as “Good Music From All Eras To You“, and with the wide and varied selection, there’s bound to be a hit in there that strikes a chord and conjures up a memory from the past to enhance your doughnut-eating experience. Now you know what time the songs are playing, you can time your visit perfectly to coincide with the songs you most want to hear!

