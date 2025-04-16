A quick way for Ghibli fans to give themselves a smile at least twice a day while commuting or traveling in Japan.

Spring is considered a time of new beginnings in many cultures, but especially so in Japan. In addition to flowers bursting into bloom after months of winter dormancy, the Japanese academic and business years both start in April, making right now a time of new classes, new jobs. As a result, spring is also a time for new commutes, and with so much of Japan commuting by train, there’s a way for the cast of Studio Ghibli’s anime films to keep you company on your way to school or work.

Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has restocked their supply of Color Reel Pass Cases, a set of four card holders with clasps that you can clip to your bag and an extendable cord reel so that you can tap or show your commuter pass.

On one side of the case is a patch showing a scene from the respective movie, while the other has a slot to slide your pass into, with an opening to allow for easy IC card transmission and display.

The cotton material and exposed stitching give them a cozy, rustic appeal, and each case gets an additional character cameo on the reel’s casing.

▼ The My Neighbor Totoro case show’s Mei’s first meeting with the big guy, with a Small Totoro (distinguishable by its lack of arms) on the reel.

▼ Spirited Away’s No Face, mouse-form Boh, and insect-form Yu-bird taking a teatime break, with a Susuwatari soot sprite on the reel

▼ Kiki and Jiji packing as they get set to move to the big city in Kiki’s Delivery Service, with Jiji doing double duty on the reel

▼ Howl’s Moving Castle’s Calcifer and Heen having a disagreement about the best use for a piece of kindling, with Calcifer looking especially distressed on the reel

With many commuter passes in Japan also doubling as chargeable e-money cards that can be used at all sorts of vending machines, shops, and restaurants, the pass cases will also come in handy during leisure time. And since buying a Suica pass is one of the first things many international tourists do upon arriving in Japan, the cases are also a great reason to buy yourself a souvenir at the start of your Japan trip, rather than waiting for the end.

Speaking of shopping, the same designs are also available as nicely sized cotton tote bags which look equally suited for carrying groceries back home or anime merch back to your hotel.

While these do lose the reel casing characters, they make up for it with extra fluffy sections on the artwork.

The pass cases are priced at 2,420 yen (US$16.25) and the tote bags at 4,400, and they’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here and here.

