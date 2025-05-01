Watercolour design recalls the talents of painter Ursula from the anime film.



Studio Ghibli’s 1989 film Kiki’s Delivery Service is all about a young witch stepping into her powers, but for many fans the titular star’s popularity is often eclipsed by her co-star, a talking black cat called Jiji. This cheeky feline adds charm and humour to the storyline, and now he’s bringing that same sense of whimsy to a new “Kiki’s Delivery Service Watercolour Flower” collection.

There are five products to collect in the range, and each one features a design that looks like it’s been finished in pastel watercolours, perhaps by painter Ursula, who also appears in the film.

The series begins with the Square Pouch (2,860 yen [US$20.11]), which is the perfect size for carrying makeup and accessories.

The soft color scheme on the outside of the pouch contrasts with the inner fabric, which uses a Kiki’s Delivery Service-inspired bordeaux hue to create a sophisticated, adult aesthetic.

▼ Inner pockets help to keep things neat…

▼…and it zips up securely with Kiki on the zipper pull.

▼ Next up, we have the Tissue Pouch (2,420 yen).

With a convenient front opening, this is a handy way to keep your tissues clean and easily accessible.

In addition to holding small tissue packs, the pouch has a zip section for carrying small essentials like medicine and lip balm.

▼ Now we move on to the Slim Pouch (2,420 yen).

The length of this product gives it extra versatility, so you can use it to store pens, brushes, combs, and long cosmetics items like mascara.

▼ Next, we have the Mirror (2,860 yen).

The convenient folded design makes this mirror convenient to store and carry, so you can use it at home or on the go.

▼ Finally, we have the Pass Case (3,080 yen).

Designed to hold travel cards and passes, this case comes with five pockets in total so you can store a lot within its slim shape.

Perhaps the sweetest element of the design is the gorgeous reel that attaches to the case, allowing you to keep it secure and easy to use when rushing to board public transport.

The collection is a beautiful homage to Kiki’s Delivery Service and the sweet black cat who’s so beloved by fans, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!