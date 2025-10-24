Jiji, Calcifer and Totoro bring mist to dry days in the cutest of ways.

With temperatures in Japan finally dropping after a sweltering, too-long summer, people across the country are finally breathing a sigh of relief. That sigh might feel a little bit scratchy, though, because with cooler temperatures comes dry air, which can affect everything from your skin to your respiratory tract and even your mood.

Here in time to help us with all of that is a range of small humidifiers from Studio Ghibli’s specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku, and there are three designs to choose from.

The first design is “Totoro Playing the Ocarina“, inspired by the scene where the titular character plays the instrument in My Neighbour Totoro. Here, though, the magical ocarina blows out steam to soothe and moisturise your airways while putting a smile on your face with sweet details.

You’ll find gorgeous forest motifs around the trunk, along with a trio of Soot Sprites and the white Small Totoro blowing into an ocarina-like blossom.

Simply fill the bottle with water and connect it to a USB cable and it’ll pump out plumes of mist — perfect for cold dry days by the computer.

▼ The second design, called “Calcifer’s Bacon and Eggs“, features the charismatic fire spirit from Howl’s Moving Castle.

This cleverly designed product will warm you up just by looking at it, as the magical mist makes it seem like Calcifer is using his fiery energy to cook the bacon and fried eggs.

▼ This is a humidifier that’ll make you feel warm…and hungry too.

▼ The only thing missing from the scene is the glorious sizzle of a fried breakfast.

Calcifer doesn’t only appear at the top of the humidifier, as his cute face can be seen on the body of the bottle as well.

Staying on the theme of breakfast, we have the third design in the lineup, called “Jiji and Breakfast“.

Black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service is the star of the show here, sitting atop a table with a stack of pancakes…

▼ …and a hot mug that sends out plumes of steam.

As is the case with a lot of products related to Kiki’s Delivery Service, Kiki herself doesn’t make an appearance but her presence is felt in the bright red hues that are evocative of her ribbon.

The Ghibli humidifiers first made their appearance back in 2022, with a restock in 2023 and 2024, but this year there’s one thing missing from the lineup as the Otori-sama bird bathers from Spirited Away are sadly unavailable.

Still, after previously selling out and becoming impossible to get, we’re thankful to see the three humidifiers return to help us fight the good fight against dry air for another year.

