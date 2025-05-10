Employee reveals the true highs and lows of the job.

In Japan, Starbucks employees exude a sense of energy and enthusiasm while they work, interacting attentively with customers as well as each other, creating a vibe that people want to hang out in. While that might be the way things appear from the outside, what’s it really like for those behind the counter? Surely, like any workplace, the job must come with some challenges hidden behind the joyful veneer, so to find out what they were, our reporter Udonko got the honest scoop from her younger sister who works at the chain, asking her to share her honest impressions of working there.

Starting with the good things about working at Starbucks, Udonko’s sister mentioned the following three points:

“I’m glad I can interact with so many different kinds of people. There are lots of friendly and cheerful coworkers, and the atmosphere is very positive so it’s easy to talk to both customers and staff, and I feel like my communication skills have really improved.

Also, the training system is solid, so even if you’re new, you can learn at your own pace. You get paid during the training period, and you can try out different drinks and coffee beans, which is lots of fun. On the days when you work, you get a free drink dubbed the “partner drink”, and you can get a discount at other stores by showing your employee ID.”

▼ Free drinks? Sign us up!

“Another thing is that I don’t get many complaints from customers. Everyone is mostly polite and I get thanked a lot so it’s really rewarding — when customers say things like, “Thank you, that was delicious,” it makes me happy and motivates me to keep doing my best.”

As for the tough aspects of the job, she had this to say:

“Of course, there are challenging aspects. For example, weekends are super busy, and it can become overwhelming because even when it’s crowded you’re expected to provide a consistent high level of customer service. Making drinks during these busy times is tough, but when things get hectic, senior staff and managers help out, so I feel supported.”

▼ More drinks = more stress

“There’s also a lot to remember. Starbucks is always coming out with new drinks and food so you constantly have to learn new things. During the training period, I had to memorise how to make all the drinks, how to use the register, and how to handle all the equipment. I would review my notes at home every day after work.

It can also be physically demanding, especially during peak hours. You have to take orders, make drinks, clean, restock, and sometimes handle drive-thru orders all at once. It’s a job that requires both mental and physical stamina.”

Having mentioned the help and support she gets from her team, Udonko asked her more about it.

“The working environment depends a lot on the store, but in my case, the teamwork is great and everyone helps each other out. There are some people you might not get along with, but that’s true anywhere. I’ve had moments where I struggled with certain coworkers, but overall, I think the atmosphere is good.”

So what type of skills does she think a Starbucks employee should have?

“There’s no strict manual for customer service, so you need strong communication skills and have to be able to think on your feet. The job can be tough if you’re not good at dealing with people, but if you enjoy interacting with others, it’s a great place to work.”

Would she recommend people apply for a job at Starbucks?

“If you like customer service and want to improve your communication skills, I definitely recommend working at Starbucks. You can deepen your knowledge of coffee, and it’s really rewarding when customers appreciate your service. There are lots of benefits, like free drinks and discounts, and you can really feel yourself growing as a person.

However, on the other hand, if you’re not good at handling pressure or you don’t have much free time, it might be tough. There’s a lot to learn, and the work can be demanding, but if you’re motivated and want to challenge yourself, I think it’s a great job!”

Udonko’s sister loves her job at Starbucks, but she isn’t looking at life through rose tea-coloured glasses, realising that like any job, there are highs and lows and everything in between. In fact, being aware of these idiosyncrasies is likely to make you a good employee at Starbucks, or any other type of job, but she has to admit, the free drinks for Starbucks employees are perks that really make the challenges very easy to ignore.

Photos©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]