We find out if these seasonal beverages taste as snowy as they look.

With Halloween now over, Starbucks is racing into the festive season with the release of its first holiday Frappuccino for 2024. Known by two names, the Macadamia White Snow Chocolate Frappuccino and the Hatsuyuki (“First Snow”) Frappuccino, the limited edition drink is designed to look like fallen snow.

Our reporter K. Masami was keen to sip on snow, but as she has an aversion to dairy, she bought hers with an almond milk customisation, which cost an extra 55 yen (US$0.36) on top of the 700 yen for the Frappuccino.

Staff told her that almond milk was actually a good choice as it pairs well with the macadamia flavour of the beverage, and although they suggested she add an espresso shot as well, she refrained as she wanted to enjoy the pure whiteness of the snow.

▼ The drink was incredibly white — like a tall glass of milk, topped with cream and crushed candy pieces.

Taking a sip, she found it had a strong macadamia nut flavour, with the milky base adding a richness that was perfect for a winter treat. Though it looked like fallen snow, it tasted a lot nuttier, and melt-in-your-mouth fudge pieces made it even more delicious.

It was an incredibly tasty drink that defied its simple appearance, and when she took a sip of the White Snow Mocha (priced from 561 yen), the white mocha flavoured syrup and macadamia white chocolate-flavoured sauce made her swoon.

The espresso gave the mix a more mature flavour, but she couldn’t decide whether she preferred the mocha or the Frappuccino, as they were both delicious.

There are plenty of other ways to drink in the holiday spirit at Starbucks too, with three seasonal favourites back on the menu for a limited time.

▼ The Gingerbread Latte, Crème Brulee Latte and Joyful Medley Tea Latte, which she previously enjoyed, are also worth trying.

▼ There are loads of new foods available too, and Masami highly recommends the Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Chicken Filone (630 yen)…

▼ …and the Chicken & Cheese Hot Tortilla (570 yen), which is extra tasty when grilled.

There’s certainly a lot to love at Starbucks at this time of year, so be sure to get in quick to try everything that’s available. The Snow Mocha and Hatsuyuki Frappuccino, which are thankfully far more delicious than plain snow, are only on the menu until 21 November, and there’s a whole collection of holiday goods waiting in store for you too!

Photos © SoraNews24

