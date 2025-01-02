

There were many limited-edition drinks on the menu in 2024, but these were the best that deserve to be mainstays.



With a new year now upon us, the future looks bright with possibilities, and one thing we’re looking forward to is more limited-edition products from our favourite chains. For our reporter K. Masami, her favourite chain is Starbucks, and after trying every new beverage released last year, she got to thinking — which of these drinks would she want to try again this year?

This thought prompted her to look back on her favourite Starbucks Frappuccinos from the previous year, which she narrowed down to a top five, so let’s take a look at her selections below!

▼ White Opera Frappuccino

Though a dark chocolate Opera Frappuccino was released in 2023, Starbucks changed the game when it added the White Opera Frappuccino to the menu for a limited time last year. With an almond milk base and a small amount of coffee in the mix, this drink had a mature, bittersweet flavour that made it utterly delicious.

▼ Caramelly Milk Coffee Frappuccino

This drink (pictured above, left) also contained a small amount of coffee, which, when combined with the butterscotch sauce, fresh cream, and white chocolate-flavored syrup, created a decadent taste that was unforgettable. Although it might seem simple, with its base of milk, coffee, and syrup and no fancy fruit pulp or crunchy cookie pieces, it had a surprising amount of bittersweetness, which is rare for a new Starbucks product.

Another drink worthy of a mention is the Pink Fruit Cheer Up (pictured above, right), which was released on the same day. Masami remembers drinking it many times, and she was impressed by the juicy and deliciously tart flavour profile of the acerola and grapefruit.

▼ Banana Brûlée Frappuccino

The combination of almond milk and banana in this drink made it a hit with customers, who raved about the generous amount of banana pulp in the mix. Filling and satisfying, Masami spiced it up with a free hit of cinnamon, which kept her going back for more while it was available. As far as she’s concerned, the combination of almond milk and banana is a splendid one that she hopes will return in some shape or form this year.

▼ Mango Tropical Cream Frappuccino

A new twist on the classic Mango Passion Tea Frappuccino, this drink delivered a tantalising combination of fruit flavours. Its under-the-radar release made it a unique find, and sales ended shortly after Masami found out about it, so she hopes it’ll return to the menu sometime this year.

▼ Sunshine Pine Frappuccino

This sunny beverage was memorable for its refreshing flavour, and although pineapple-flavored Frappuccinos have graced the menu at Starbucks in the past, this one had a much stronger sourness that made it better than the rest. It was a perfect drink for the hot summer season, especially when Masami went back to try it again without the whipped cream topping, as it enhanced the level of refreshment…and the energising contrast between the light blue of the sea salt jelly and the bright yellow of the pineapple.

Although it just missed out on a spot in the top five, Masami would like to give a special mention to the My Fruit³ Frappuccino, which was an extremely hard-to-find limited-edition beverage that also brought a smile to her face.

▼ The My Fruit³ Frappuccino was only available at 15 stores around the country.

▼ And, finally, a special shout-out to the Royal Earl Gray Bouquet Frappuccino, which is currently on the menu until 14 January.

After looking back on her favourite Frappuccinos from 2024, Masami is more excited than ever to see what adventures the green mermaid will take her taste buds on this year. If they’re anything like the drinks mentioned above, she’ll be a very happy customer!

