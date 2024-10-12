Baristas are casting spells on Starbucks drinks so we find out if we can resist their charms…

There’s a distinct bite in the air in Japan right now, with cooler temperatures heralding the approach of Halloween. That means it’s time for Starbucks to release its annual limited-edition Frappuccino, and this year’s version is a beverage designed to look and taste like a flame, based around the theme of a Magical Fire Halloween.

Called the Mela Meela Frappuccino, this beverage takes its name from “mera mera”, the Japanese onomatopoeia for something flaring up or bursting into flames. Red and blue hues, created by blueberry and raspberry-flavoured powders, give this drink its fiery look, and the sweet milk base tastes like condensed milk, to conjure up the idea that it’s been melted.

▼ Even the name of the drink is melting in the promo signs for it.

While the poster creates a strong visual impact, the drink is even more vibrant in person, with the colours perfectly matched to resemble the tips of a flame. Starbucks says this is the magic cast by the barista who creates the drink, as every gradation in colour differs depending on how it’s poured.

On top is a sprinkling of toasted chocolate chunks and a swirl of mixed berry sauce ontaining strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry, which combine to create a slightly bitter, almost singed taste on the palate.

Despite its fiery appearance, the drink is surprisingly gentle in flavour, with the condensed milk taking centre stage. Upon mixing, the berry notes become more pronounced, and although the sauce on top of the whipped cream and the crunchy chocolate chunks occasionally add a punch of flavour, it remains light on the palate compared to a lot of other Frappuccinos.

The subtle flavours actually add a sense of mystery to the beverage as your tongue eagerly seeks them out in an attempt to get to know them better. In that sense it really is like drinking a magical spell, and it adds a sense of excitement to every mouthful. It’s a delicious and beautiful-looking beverage that looks great in photos, and if you want to add a touch more sweetness to the proceedings, Starbucks recommends adding chocolate chips for an additional 55 yen (US$0.37).

For even more sweetness, you can add a Malassada Halloween Raspberry & Blueberry on the side for 330 yen. This sweet, released on 11 October, the same day as the Frappuccino, is similar to a doughnut in taste and texture, but what makes this one stand out is…

▼…the black dough and purple blueberry cream and red raspberry sauce centre.

The cocoa flavour in the dough partners well with the sauce and cream that oozes out from inside. It’s a great-tasting treat but one that’s strong on sweetness, so although you might be tempted to try it with the new Frappuccino, it might be better suited to a less-sweet, coffee-based beverage.

And if you’re looking for a seasonal mug for that coffee to go in, the chain has just released a beautiful collection of Halloween goods and drinkware that include this cute double-walled black cat mug.

The limited-edition Halloween goods are only available while stocks last so you’ll want to get in quick to ensure you don’t miss out on them. While the Frappuccino, which is priced at 690 yen, and the Malassada are set to be on the menu until 31 October, they too are only available while stocks last, so there’s a chance they may disappear in a puff of smoke before then.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]