Snuggle up to these Sanrio characters.

Body pillows are must-have companions for bedtime or downtime, especially when you need to relax or get a good night’s sleep. Of course, cuteness is an important factor when it comes to these bedtime companions, but comfort is a top priority too, and for these discerning customers, a series called “Hugmotti” fits the bill.

Designed to sound like “Hug Mocchi”, with “mocchi” being the word for “squidgy”, the Hugmotti body pillow boasts a design that lets you find a comfortable position no matter how you sleep, with a unique stuffing method that allows you to adjust the filling to your liking. Over 200,000 of these pillows have been sold, and sales look ready to skyrocket yet again, with a new tie-up range featuring some of our favourite Sanrio characters.

For this collaboration, Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll are joining in, and each pillow is carefully designed to reflect the unique traits of each character.

▼ This is a dream collaboration.

These body pillows are so cute and adorable that they’ll definitely provide you with a blissful night’s sleep.

▼ The Hello Kitty Hugmotti features the character’s distinctive red bow.

▼ The Kuromi Hugmotti comes complete with her trademark black hood and pink skull.

▼ The Cinnamoroll Hugmotti has a pair of irresistibly cute floppy ears.

The fabric on these pillows is so smooth and soft you’ll want to rub your cheeks against it all night long, and their spongy, mochi-like feel lets you experience what it might really be like to sleep with Kitty, Kuromi, or Cinnamoroll.

The cover can be removed and washed in your home washing machine so you can easily keep it clean, and if you act fast, you can get a discount, as it’s being offered on crowdfunding site Makuake with a 30-percent discount, so you can purchase it for 20,860 yen (US$143.90). Otherwise, it’s set to retail on the official site, once the campaign is over, for 29,800 yen for the pillow itself, and 9,800 yen for a replacement cover.

With the irresistible charm of Sanrio characters and the ultimate in hugging comfort combined in one, the Hugmotti Sanrio Characters collaboration will have you dozing off in no time!

Source, images: PR Times

