You can turn any beverage into the Osaka Expo mascot.

Unique drinkware is an easy way to make your beverage break more enjoyable, whether it’s a stylishly shaped glass or a coffee mug with cute illustrations or quirky philosophical mottos on it. And yes, there’s no denying that this glass mug, from Osaka-based Heso Production, is very unique.

Right away, you can see that there’s something strange going on with the design, and things get even stranger when you turn it around and see multiple eyeballs staring…well, not so much back at you, but in a number of different directions.

Everything starts to make sense, though, when you realize that this is a double-wall drinking glass, with its inside contoured to form Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the 2025 World Expo currently taking place in Osaka.

Though Japan is a country with a well-known love of orthodoxically cute character design, the World Expo organizers decided to go a different route with their mascot, creating not a cuddly fantasy forest critter or an earnestly endearing schoolgirl. Instead, Myaku-Myaku is a creature with a blue humanoid body and a ring of writhing…something that encircles its head, with five eyes laid out in an asymmetrical array.

As is usually the case with negative-space artistic drinkware, the Myaku-Myaku that forms in the glass is upside down, but that’s not particularly distracting, seeing as how the character’s head is an irregularly undulating circle that doesn’t really have a conventional this-end-up aesthetic. Similarly, while the official color of Myaku-Myaku’s head is red, the uniqueness of its anatomy means that it doesn’t look any more (or less) off-putting with drinks of different colors.

▼ Left-to-right: Myaku-Myaku made of tomato juice, “blue Hawaii,” green tea, and orange juice

The Myaku-Myaku glass is priced at 3,500 yen (US$24) and goes on sale in mid-June at the official Osaka World Expo Kintetsu West Gate, JR West West Gate, Maruzen Junkudo East Gate, and Daimaru Matsuzaka East Gate stores inside the event venue. Meanwhile, if you’d like a double-wall drinking glass with a more traditionally cute design, Pokémon’s Snorlax is standing by.

