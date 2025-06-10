A summer drink that can only be found at select locations.

Japan is currently home to 1,733 Starbucks branches, placing it fourth in the world in terms of store numbers, following the U.S., China and Korea. However, you don’t even have to walk into an official branch to get a taste of Starbucks, as the chain also has a “chilled cup” series that can be conveniently purchased at retail outlets like convenience stores around the country.

Produced in collaboration with Suntory, these pre-made beverages have been well received since their 2005 debut, and the limited-edition seasonal releases continually prove to be wildly popular. Now, there’s a new limited-edition flavour coming to stores for summer, and it’s called the Starbucks Joyful Mango Earl Grey Tea Latte.

This is the first time for a Chilled Cup tea latte to contain mango juice, and it’s being paired with milk and an aromatic Earl Grey tea for the ultimate in joyful summer refreshment. The elegant scent of bergamot is a perfect partner for the juicy, tropical mango flavour, creating a light, refreshing and luxurious taste.

The design on the cups will immediately attract the eye, with bold illustrations of mangoes set against a gold metallic background to express the premium feel of the latte while evoking a tropical atmosphere. Fun and summery, the drink is said to taste as good as it looks, and the product development team recommends pairing it with a chocolate nut cookie, as the bittersweet chocolate helps to balance out the sweet and mellow mango flavour even further.

The Joyful Mango Earl Grey Tea Latte is priced at 219 yen (US$1.53) and can be purchased for a limited time from 10 June at 7-Eleven convenience stores around Japan and at the following Ito-Yokado-run locations: York Benimaru, York Mart, York Foods, York Price, Tenmaya, Youme Town, Youme Mart, Youme Terrace, Youme Mall, Yours, Maruyoshi Centre.

Source, images: Press release

