It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new flavour of Pepsi hit the market in Japan, but that’s all set to change in one region of the country this spring with the release of Pepsi Zero Peach.

The new drink has been crafted by Suntory as part of its mission to “unleash your uniqueness” in conjunction with World Expo 2025, otherwise known as the Osaka-Kansai Expo, an event that brings people from different countries together to address global issues facing humankind.



Suntory enlisted the help of creative company Heralbony to come up with a unique package design for the new Pepsi, and they brought artist Atsuhito Fujiki on board to create the vibrant artwork seen on the bottles and cans.

▼ An introduction to Fujiki and his style of art.

▼ This new Pepsi release aims to pave the path for a new culture and way of life, while transforming people’s views on disabilities.

While the bright designs make the product stand out on shelves, the flavour is said to be just as invigorating, with domestic white peach extract providing a rich sweetness and fruity freshness that pairs well with Pepsi Zero. Suntory says it hopes that people visiting from overseas for the Expo will be able to enjoy the peach flavour, with the new product also acting as a tip-of-the-hat to a previous product, “Royal Crown Cola“, sold by Suntory at Osaka Expo in 1970.

▼ Suntory continues its tradition of selling cola at World Expo with this new release.

To help celebrate World Expo’s time in Japan, Pepsi is giving its “Nama” (“Raw”) series a new look as well, with Myaku-Myaku, the mascot for the Osaka-Kansai Expo, appearing on its Big Cola Nama, Big Zero Nama, and Big Zero Lemon Nama drinks. ▼ There are three different Myaku-Myaku designs for each variety.

▼ The controversial character brings its unbridled energy to the Raw Pepsi series.

The Myaku-Myaku bottles were released nationwide on 18 February at a recommended retail price of 180 yen (US$1.21). The Pepsi Zero Peach is set to retail at 140 yen for the can and 180 yen for the bottle, and will be sold exclusively in the Kansai region (Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama and Shiga prefectures) for a limited time from 25 March.

