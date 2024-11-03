Goodglas is back with a very good glass for Pokémon fans.

There’s no Pokémon who’s better at relaxing than Snorlax, who sleeps so much that the species has hardly ever been seen with eyes open. Unfortunately, we humans can’t catch quite as many Zs as Snorlax does, what with our schedules being filled up with several human-life responsibilities beyond being slumbering roadblocks/gameplay gates, but when you do find time to take a break and sip a soothing beverage, you can do it in Snorlax style, thanks to some very clever new drinkware.

These are the latest designs from glassware company Goodglas, who’ve made a name for themselves with their unique double-layered drinking glasses. In the past, we’ve seen Goodglas pieces for fans of Shiba dogs and kitties (including ones of the “Hello” variety), and now they’ve applied the same concept to Pokémon with these Snorlax glasses.

On their exterior surfaces, these glasses are ordinary smooth-sided drinking vessels. The second, inner layer of glass, though, is shaped like Snorlax’s head, and that construction, combined with an illustration of its facial features, causes the character to form when you pour in liquid.

For the full effect, naturally, you’re going to want to use a blue beverage, like Japan’s Ramune soda, as shown in the photos here. There are two designs to choose from, one with Snorlax’s mouth open, and one with it closed.

▼ Snorlax’s eyes are closed in both designs, though.

The Snorlax glasses also come in Poké Ball-motif boxes…which technically makes them Poké Cubes, we suppose.

Both designs are priced at 4,290 yen (US$28.60) and available through the Goodglas online shop as of November 1, as well as at the Goodglas store in Tokyo’s Laforet Harajuku shopping center.

