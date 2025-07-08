“The Beginning of Kawaii” exhibition explores the backstories of famous Sanrio characters and more.

60 years and over 450 characters after its founding, Japanese entertainment company Sanrio shows no signs of slowing down. What began as the Yamanashi Silk Company in 1960 and changed its name to Sanrio in 1973 is now a global powerhouse for original characters that grace everything from stationery to fashion accessories. It’s not a stretch to say that Sanrio is largely responsible for cementing the Japanese pop cultural concept of kawaii, or “cute,” around the globe.

Both longtime and new fans of Sanrio are about to have an opportunity to take a stroll down nostalgic kawaii lane when the 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition: The Beginning of Kawaii opens from July 19 through September 15 at the Ibaraki Prefectural Museum of History. Five highlights about the upcoming attraction are previewed below.

● Japan’s unique culture of kawaii

Exactly how did Sanrio get its start in the Showa period (1926-1989) of modern Japan? This section of the exhibit will divulge unique secrets of the Sanrio style, including why it’s now common to see adults carrying around Sanrio goods when such a thing was once unthinkable.

● The Hello Kitty revolution

Ah, yes–the Hello Kitty boom deserves its own spotlight. Learn why the cat-adjacent-but-not-a-cat mascot has remained the beloved symbol of Sanrio–and by extension, Japan–for 50 years.

● Individual character stories

Dig deep into the development process of Sanrio’s original characters, their background stories, and why some manage to rise in popularity even decades later. You may be surprised by what you learn about some of the brand’s lesser-known mascots.

● Character goods around the world

The 1980s in general were awash with character goods globally. How did Sanrio’s characters manage to not only survive, but thrive, in this competitive scene?

● Strawberry News and the fans

Finally, the exhibition will pay tribute to the relationship between fans and Sanrio’s Strawberry News (Ichigo Shimbun), a Japanese-only print newsletter in circulation since 1975 that contains news, interest columns, and even reader fan art. This section of the exhibition will also include stories about various Sanrio shops and merchandise over the years.

▼ By the way, photography inside the exhibition is OK! Visitors are encouraged to post their snapshots to social media using the hashtag #サンリオ展 (“Sanrio exhibition”).

Speaking of merchandise, original goods will also be sold at the event, including commemorative masking tape, keychains, and folders featuring popular characters.

Day-of tickets for the 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition will cost 1,200 yen (US$8.30) for adults, 600 yen for high school students and seniors 70 years and up, and 300 yen for elementary school and junior high school students. Advance tickets will cost 1,000 yen, 500 yen, and 200 yen for the above categories respectively. Both day-of and advance tickets are available for purchase electronically through ePlus and JR East’s Hitachi no Kuni Travelogue site.

In preparation for your visit, you may want to check out this year’s hot-off-the-press rankings for Sanrio’s annual character popularity contest, for which there’s a new top dog in town.

Exhibition information

60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition: The Beginning of Kawaii / サンリオ展 ーニッポンのカワイイ文化60年史ー

Address: Ibaraki-ken, Mito-shi, Midori-cho 2-1-15, Ibaraki Prefectural Museum of History

茨城県水戸市緑町 2-1-15 茨城県立歴史館

Duration: July 19-September 15

Open: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.)

Closed: Mondays

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]