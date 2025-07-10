A Forest Where Gods Live returns to Mifuneyama Rakuen.

Mifuneyama Rakuen is a fascinating place. 180 years ago, the local samurai lord commissioned a garden to be created near the foot of Mt. Mifuneyama in the town of Takeo, Saga Prefecture, but rather than being a closed-off green space, the garden’s borders blend seamlessly into the surrounding forest and mountain trails, resulting in the natural and man-made beauty mixing and complementing each other.

As such, it’s hard to think of a more fitting venue for the artists of TeamLab, who use digital techniques and colorful illumination to craft installations that speak to visitors on a primordial, emotional level.

Opening later this month is A Forest Where Gods Live, TeamLab’s annual nighttime exhibition held at Mifuneyama Rakuen. Now in its 11th year, the event invites visitors to stroll though the grounds after sundown and experience a number of innovative and breathtaking works of art.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and Boats, for example, turns the surface of Mifuneyama Rakuen Pond into an interactive canvas, projecting koi made of light onto the water. These digital fish have no predetermined paths, but instead react to each other and the boats the skim across the lake, leaving trails of color behind them to create an ever-changing design.

Mifuneyama Rakuen’s azalea field dates back to the garden’s opening in 1845. For the Life is Continuous Light installation, each bush has its own source of light that shines and fades, as though the plants are taking deep breaths. As visitors walk by, their colors change and spread out to other azaleas in the array.

The light from the azaleas also resonates with Mt. Mifuneyama itself, which stands beyond them and responds visually to what’s happening in Life is Continuous Light.

The forest’s cherry and maple groves will also have reactive illuminations, which are sure to be enchanting whether you’re walking beneath the branches or viewing the woods from above.

And while this might look like a waterfall…

…it’s actually a digital projection of light doing an amazing job of recreating the flow of cascading liquid.

This is just a portion of what TeamLab has planned for A Forest Where Gods Live, and it’s sure to be an unforgettable way to spend a night. Tickets are priced at 1,800 yen (US$12.40) for adults and can be reserved online through the TeamLab website here. The event opens on July 18 and runs until November 3, so even if you can’t make it this summer, you can double up with two TeamLab events this fall.

Source: TeamLab, PR Times

Top image: TeamLab

Insert images: TeamLab (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!