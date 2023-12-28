Japan’s most incredible interactive light museum gets a new home in Tokyo.

Back in 2018, Tokyo was forever changed when a new interactive light museum called TeamLab Borderless opened its doors to the public in Odaiba. With jaw-dropping displays that changed when you touched them, the museum quickly became a top spot for foreign tourists to visit, even winning the Guinness World Record for world’s Most Visited Museum, but sadly, the Odaiba location was never a permanent one, which meant the site closed in August 2022.

Following the closure, tourists have been visiting TeamLab Planets in Toyosu and the group’s other pop-up exhibition spaces around the country, but for many, nothing quite compares to the awesome scale of the original.

So it was good news the other day when TeamLab announced it would be bringing Borderless back to Tokyo, taking up residence at the newly opened Azabudai Hills in Minato Ward.

Like its original iteration, TeamLab Borderless will feature a collection of art that has no boundaries, with interactive light displays moving from one room and into the next, intermingling and communicating with other works along the way.

Dubbed by the creators as a “museum without a map”, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the artworks, “wandering, exploring, and discovering a world without boundaries.”

The original TeamLab Borderless was jointly developed by TeamLab and Mori Building, and both companies are on board again for this new iteration, which will contain works from the original museum, along with a number of never-before-seen displays.

▼ For a sneak peek at some of the displays, take a look at the special preview video below.

The Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless will open at Azabudai Hills on 9 February, 2024, with tickets on sale at the teamLab Borderless official website from 16 January, 2024.

Opening hours and ticket prices are yet to be announced, but will be provided on the website within the next few weeks. While waiting for those details, now’s a good time to start planning your visit, and you might want to add a stop at the bookstore with a bar inside it, which is another place at Azabudai Hills that’s causing a stir with visitors.

Museum information

Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson TeamLab Borderless / 森ビル デジタルアート ミュージアム：エプソン チームラボボーダレス

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Azabudai 1-2-4 Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F

東京都港区麻布台1-2-4 麻布台ヒルズ ガーデンプラザB B1

Opening hours and ticket prices to be announced at a later date

Source, images: PR Times

