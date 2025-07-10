Asahi hopes you like Like Milk more than you like milk or other drinks like milk.

It’s unclear at exactly what point we as humans started to drink cow’s milk, but it has since firmly entrenched itself as a key food in our daily lives, whether drunk straight, fermented into other dairy foods like cheese, butter, and yogurt, or as an ingredient in a range of things from fine cuisine to cups of coffee.

But it’s not without its setbacks. Many people still have trouble digesting the lactose or have a dangerous allergy to it, and others refrain out of ethical concerns related to the milking of cattle. Alternatives like soy milk and almond milk exist, but they never really taste the same and are more of their own drinks than actual substitutes.

But now, major beverage maker Asahi believes they have concocted a worthy alternative to cow’s milk that is not only non-allergenic but also ethically produced to meet everyone’s dietary needs. Rather than animals or plants, Like Milk is derived from microorganisms for both taste and nutrition that rivals and surpasses that of other milk products.

Asahi has been researching the yeast it uses to make beer for nearly a century now, and has finally found a way to retain the protein, vitamins, and other nutrients it contains while giving it the mellow sweetness and creamy texture milk is known for. As a result, Like Milk has more dietary fiber and zinc than either cow milk or soy milk and also has 38 percent less fat than whole cow’s milk, while also being free of all 28 standard allergy-causing ingredients.

▼ The following chart shows the comparative values of energy, protein, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates, digestible carbs, dietary fiber, calcium, and zinc in that order.

Speaking of dietary fiber, Asahi warns drinkers that this milk is a lot higher in fiber than you might expect, so don’t go chugging a liter of Like Milk in one sitting unless you enjoy spending time on the toilet. It’s also slightly brown due to its unique creation and, unlike regular milk, it can be stored at room temperature for about six months if unopened, making it a handy, nutritious drink to keep in a disaster preparedness kit.

▼ It’s a neutral color that blends in well with most home decor.

Unfortunately, Like Milk is not at the mass production stage yet, so only limited quantities are being sold at this time. Asahi recently offered a batch on Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake and sold 2.2 million yen (US$15,000) worth of it. They also had samples at the Vegan Gourmet Matsuri in Tokyo, where it got an 80-percent “delicious” rating.

Asahi plans to sell a limited run of one-liter (34-ounce) cartons this fall and then hopes to get mass production underway sometime next year. They also hinted at research on a Like Egg product based on similar principles. In the meantime, if you can get your hands on some Like Milk to try it, consider yourself lucky, especially if you normally forego milk for health or ethical reasons.

Ultimately, however, it will all come down to the taste. Hopefully, it won’t be like soy milk, which always tastes like soy hot dogs to me. Don’t get me wrong, because I kind of like soy hot dogs. I just don’t want to drink them or soak my cornflakes in them.

Source: Like Milk, PR Times, Huffington Post Japan, Makuake

Images: PR Times, Makuake

