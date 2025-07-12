Get in the U.F.O. ZONe and brace yourself.

It could be said that there is no finer dining than a can of energy drink and plastic tub of instant yakisoba noodles. I mean, I just said it right now, and it was easy. I might do it again someday.

Whether you agree or not is another matter, but the makers of Japanese energy drink brand ZONe conducted research that found many consumers bought such drinks and Nissin’s U.F.O. instant yakisoba together.

So they decided to join forces and develop U.F.O. ZONe Energy, which was released in Japan on 24 June. This energy drink is tailored to perfectly complement the taste of U.F.O.’s rich sauce while also keeping the core taste of ZONe intact.

To find out if they succeeded, we peeled our resident energy drink reviewer Ahiruneko off the ceiling to try some out. After buying a 400-milliliter (13.5-ounce) bottle for 208 yen (US$1.40), he examined the design.

It combined elements of regular ZONe and distinct features from U.F.O., such as the slogan “Crazy Rich, Stimulating Energy Flavor,” which is a reference to the “Crazy Rich, Thick Sauce” written on some tubs of U.F.O.

Under the hood, we’re looking at 150 milligrams of caffeine, the most ever used in a ZONe product, and 800 milligrams of arginine for a bolder taste.

Ahiruneko poured out a glass of U.F.O. ZONe Energy and found that it even has a deeper, darker color reminiscent of yakisoba sauce.

Here’s what standard ZONe looks like for comparison.

He then took a sip and found it to have a rather typical energy drink flavor. However, just as he wondered where the Crazy Rich, Stimulating Energy Flavor was, it hit him like a ton of bricks in the form of an intense sourness. It certainly woke him up, so he couldn’t complain.

But according to the promotional material for this product, the combination of U.F.O. ZONe Energy and U.F.O. instant yakisoba together will make you “feel like you were slapped in the face.”

In the spirit of confirming this, Ahiruneko started heating up a tub of U.F.O., but as he stared at this pairing, he wondered if it was safe for a man his age to be eating.

In the end, he determined he wasn’t getting any younger and dug in. First, he scooped up a wad of noodles with that unmistakably bold, tangy, and spicy zip that U.F.O. is known for. It made our writer think that just tea or water would be fine, because no drink could play well with a flavor this intense.

He then washed it down with a sip of U.F.O. ZONe Energy and was amazed by how balanced it was with the noodles. The drink on its own was peculiarly sour-tasting, but that same sourness entwined mysteriously well with the flavor profile of the yakisoba.

And with this pattern of alternating between eating and drinking, Ahiruneko felt the energizing effects take hold more gradually.

It certainly wasn’t the strongest energy drink he’d ever had, but this unique combination of food and drink was really interesting. So, if you’re looking for a new energy drink experience, this would be the one to try.

