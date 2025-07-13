These summer-exclusive character breads are almost too cute to eat. Almost.

The rays of the summer sun have started to beat down on Japan, leading many of its residents to cover up in long-sleeved clothes or copious amounts of sunscreen. On the other hand, there are many cartoon characters who are revelling in the sunlight and catching some rays, such as the latest McDonald’s range of Hello Kitty toys. Next up for the bronzing treatment arw Chiikawa and its friends, who star in a web manga originally published on Twitter that has been turned into an anime.

For a limited time this summer at the Chiikawa Bakery near Harajuku in Omotesando, Tokyo, a new seasonal line-up of delicious, sunburned treats joins the regular collection to create unforgettable memories of overwhelming cuteness. The three varieties of bread, each in the form of one of the characters, each cost 580 yen (US$3.95) and all sport beautiful suntanned looks, created through the clever use of coffee spray.

▼ Chiikawa Bread (Sunburned Version), filled with custard cream

▼ Hachiware Bread (Sunburned Version), filled with chocolate cream

▼ Usagi Bread (Sunburned Version), filled with caramel cream

Naturally, being summer, you’ll also want plenty of fluids to keep you hydrated, so the bakery is also supplying takeout drinks in their own original cups, limited to two per customer.

▼ Iced Tea (590 yen)

▼ Iced Coffee (590 yen)

▼ Iced Cafe Latte (690 yen)

▼ Iced Matcha Latte (720 yen)

▼ Apple Soda Tea (790 yen)

▼ Orange Soda Tea (790 yen)

Customers who order one of the above drinks will receive an extra bonus in the form of an original coaster at the checkout, randomly selected from twelve designs.

Due to the popularity of the Chiikawa Bakery, daily admission is limited, and so online ticket reservations (which can be made here) are highly recommended. Customers reserving advance tickets for dates starting August 1 will receive a limited edition trading card. There are nine unique designs up for grabs, and will be released in two waves, finishing on January 31, 2026. Do note that walk-in customers are not eligible for the cards, nor can you choose the design.

If you do brave the scorching sun outdoors to sample these summer snacks, be sure to lather up in sunscreen, if you’re not keen to end up looking like one of the breads yourself. Or if you’d rather explore the cuteness of Chiikawa on a larger scale, be sure to check out Chiikawa Park when it opens on July 28.

Store information

Chiikawa Bakery / ちいかわベーカリー

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 4-chome 30-3, Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Omokado 3F

東京都渋谷区神宮前4丁目30-3 東急プラザ表参道「オモカド」3階

Open 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Closed on irregular days (refer to the official website)

Website

Source and images: PR Times

