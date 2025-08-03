This is a good movement.

About six years ago, Unko Museum, a gallery where everything is related to coils of fecal matter, first opened in Tokyo. Since then, it has really piled up into a steaming load of fun that has fertilized the imaginations of people around the world.

It has also since plopped down in other parts of Japan, such as Nagoya, and currently for a limited time in Fukuoka. And this September, the technicolor coils are making their way out to the tropical islands of Okinawa for what they are calling a “poop paradise.”

From 19 September, Unko Museum Okinawa will open its doors as the third permanent tribute to bowel movements. Visitors can expect many of the attractions that made previous Unko Museums successes, such as the My Unko Maker, where you can sit on a toilet and your own colored poop will magically appear inside it.

There’s also the Poop of Love Room, where couples can sit on a pair of toilets and have their feelings for each other blessed by a rain of poops from above.

The Hop! Step! Jumpoo! area is great for the little ones, as they get exercise and build their coordination by trying to stomp projection-mapped turds on the floor.

Why not indulge your inner aristocrat with the Poopy Princess section, adorned with elegant poop-shaped cakes and accoutrements?

On the other hand, guests can also indulge in their primal urge to hurl poop at a wall in the Throw the Poop game. It has three stages: Poop Wall Breaker, where you use crap to bust through a wall; Flower Poop, where the poops you throw at the wall cause flowers to bloom; and Poop Hero, where you use your turds to defeat enemies.

And that’s just a tiny taste of the poop in the many exhibits and games that have made the Unko Museum what it is. But this Okinawa location will have some unique attractions that can’t be found anywhere else.

The Extra-dimensional Poop Zone is said to be a portal into a realm of endless space and crap. Just don’t let it suck you in because they’ll need a plunger to get you out.

Also, in the spirit of Okinawa’s lush tropical flora and fauna, Poop Birds can be observed in their natural habitat. They are said to be very friendly, and it is recommended to answer their calls with a hearty, “Unko!”

The centerpiece of the Unko Museum is generally considered to be the Poop Volcano, which periodically erupts with poops. But in Okinawa only, the Poop Volcano will be accompanied by a Poop Waterfall to add to the overall beauty.

The Unko Mart will also be open for business, and guests can buy all kinds of poop-themed items, including some exclusive to Okinawa.

One such item is the Lucky Ryukyu Glass Poop, crafted by Okinawa’s largest handmade glass workshop. There’s only a limited number of them, so get them while they’re fresh!

For those new to the concept, the Unko Museum isn’t exactly educational in that you’ll walk away learning something new about the science of stools. Instead, the concept is to break down the stigmas attached to poop by making it a symbol of artistic expression and an element of design. Perhaps through that, people will be more open to discussing and learning about it.

If you’re planning to head to Okinawa after this September, tickets can be preordered now from their official website. Same-day tickets are also available, and if you happen to be a resident of Okinawa, you can even get a 20 percent discount on admission. Don’t worry if you’re coming from abroad though, because you won’t need to pay extra here, so be sure to load up on fiber and head on down when nature calls.

Museum information

Unko Museum Okinawa / うんこミュージアム OKINAWA

AEON Mall Okinawa Rycom

イオンモール沖縄ライカム

Okinawa-ken, Nakagami-gun, Kitanakagusuku-son, Aza Rycom 1 Banchi

沖縄県中頭郡北中城村字ライカム1番地

Grand Opening: 9 September

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!