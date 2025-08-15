Dog cafe in Tokyo is a hit with locals and overseas tourists.

You can find a lot of animal cafes in Japan, and in recent years, Harajuku has become the main hub for a lot of them. One of the most recent arrivals in the area is Samoyed Cafe Moffu Harajuku, where you can interact with Samoyeds for an hour.

Samoyeds are a large breed of dog that you rarely see in Japan, so this cafe has become popular with both locals and overseas tourists. All visitors are required to store their bags in the lockers provided, so they can enter the room unencumbered and maintain the relaxed feel inside.

When you step into the room, you’ll find a large, clean space, and right now there’s a tie-up with Clevatess: The King of Devil Beasts, The Baby and the Brave of Undead.

▼ The mural on the main wall depicts characters from the series interacting with the Samoyeds.

After being instructed on the rules by staff, visitors are free to interact with the animals, who freely roll over and offer their bellies up for pats.

Staff are qualified animal handlers who show a lot of love for the 10 animals on site. They know each dog by name and are well acquainted with their individual personalities so are able to give visitors advice on how they like to be petted.

The dogs are are taken out on walks two times day, once in the morning and once in the evening, and they also take an hour break throughout the day. Three times a month they take an afternoon off to enjoy an extra long walk or time at a dog run, and when they get old, staff either take the dogs into their own homes or find suitable homes for them.

All the Samoyeds here are about a year and a half old, and they get to enjoy treats, in carefully measured amounts, throughout the day. Each visitor is given a capsule with a treat for a designated dog upon entering, to ensure they’re given equal attention.

Humans get to enjoy a treat too, at the drinks machine, which is available on an all-you-can-drink basis during every visit.

The dogs are incredibly friendly and cycle through energetic and sleepy bouts throughout the day, so you might find them playing with their chew toys…

▼ … or zonked out after playing with them.

The Samoyeds are all incredibly friendly and good-natured, both with visitors and each other.

▼ A lot of celebrities have visited the cafe, and many have taken up the “Hug Pic” option, which is an additional 1,000 yen (US$6.79).

Prices vary depending on the time of visit and whether or not reservations have been made in advance. The cheapest way to visit is to make a reservation beforehand and stop by on a weekday, which costs 3,995 yen (US$26.98) per hour. If pigs are more your thing, though, there’s a pig cafe right around the corner.

Cafe information

Samoyed Cafe Moffu

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 3-21-21 Aristo Harajuku B1F

東京都渋谷区神宮前３丁目２１−２１Aristo原宿 地下1F

Open: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. weekdays; 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. weekends and public holidays. Last entry 7 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

