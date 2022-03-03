Drink in the company of cute golden retrievers at Cafe de Monca.

You can find lots of cat cafes in Japan, but where can you go when you want to hang out in the company of large dogs? Well, not a lot of people know about it, but there is a place where you can go, and it’s called Cafe de Monca.

Located in Kyoto, near the historic Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, Cafe de Monca looks like an ordinary cafe from the outside. Step through the front door, though, and you’ll find three furry residents lounging about inside.

That’s because this cafe allows you to relax in the company of three golden retrievers, and what’s more, they’re all incredibly friendly. After ordering at the counter and taking a seat, this four-legged pup immediately came over and lay down at our feet.

The friendly pooch was so close we could feel the warmth emanating from its body, which was incredibly comforting. The other two retrievers, however, were curious to find out what their owner was getting up to, standing up at the counter like a couple of bar patrons.

With dining companions this adorable it can be hard to put your camera down. Until your meal arrives, that is, because then you’ll be reaching for your fork to tuck into some good-looking options like the Colourful Vegetable Tomato Sauce Pasta (800 yen [US$6.96]), which comes with a side salad.

And of course, you’ll want to order a drink as well, so you can slowly sip away and relax in the company of the great canines.

▼ This cutie appears to have a special fondness for orange juice.

You’ll want to stay on guard while you eat, as these charmers will have their eyes on your food — and your drinks — during your visit. The furry trio is very well behaved, though, and are happy to receive pats and lots of affection from visitors.

▼ They’ll crash out whenever and wherever they feel like it, too.

Dining amongst these furry mammals does make this feel a bit like a dog cafe, but it’s not. There’s no entry fee, no time limits and no roster of animals being trotted out for customers here — these are simply the owner’s dogs who like to hang out with their master every day.

▼ Photos of the pups from when they were little adorn the walls.

This gives the cafe a far more relaxed feel, and one fellow diner we spoke to said they like it so much they’ve been eating here regularly for over two years. It really is a lovely, homely place to unwind and enjoy a different kind of zen in the city famous for its shrines and temples, and if we lived in the area, we’d be visiting regularly too.

The cafe does require reservations in advance so be sure to get in touch via Instagram or Facebook to make a booking before your visit. And if you’re more of a cat person, you might want to hit up this Kyoto book cafe that serves up cute cat parfaits in traditional Japanese machiya townhouse.

Cafe information

cafe de monca / カフェ ド モンカ

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Nakagyo-ku, Nishinokyo, Nakahocho 18

京都府京都市中京区西ノ京中保町18

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Wed-Fri); 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (Sat-Sun)

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Website (Instagram)

Photos © SoraNews24

