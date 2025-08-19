Unusual names for cute-as-ever Catbus pieces.

We recently took a look at some adorable Catbus face magnets, and while they’re undeniably cute, you could make the argument that they really only represent half of what makes the iconic My Neighbor Totoro character special. After all, as far as his face goes, the Catbus isn’t that different from a non-bus cat.

Thankfully, if you’re looking to add the full-form version of the Catbus’ adorableness to your home, there are a couple of very cool ways to do that too.

Scampering back into stock at Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku later this month is the unusually named “Found the Catbus!” figurine. Measuring 21 centimeters (8.3 inches) from tail tip to nose, the polyester resin Catbus is perched on an unobtrusive stand, allowing all of its 12 legs to be posed in a way that captures its expressively energetic running style.

Placed in some plant life surroundings, the figure is detailed enough to make you do a double-take, since even if it’s smaller than the Catbus’ on-screen size, it might have you thinking there’s a baby Catbus from the Totoro sequel short running around your neighborhood.

However, compared to the Catbus face magnets, the “Found the Castbus!” does have the drawback of not serving any practical purpose. If that’s a deal breaker for you, though, there’s also the “Atop the Pine Tree Diorama Desk Clock.”

Again, the naming is a little unusual, seeing as how most people expect some sort of painted or paneled background when they think of a diorama. Such linguistic quibbles are easy enough to dismiss, though, for something that looks this amazing.

Thanks to the intricate rendering of the pine’s branches, it almost looks like a bonsai tree, and there’s even a little Totoro making an appearance on the clock’s face.

▼ Because in fans’ hearts, it’s always Totoro time, isn’t it?

With the desk clock also recently restocked, both items can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop, with the desk clock priced at 13,200 yen (US$89) here, and the figurine at 49,500 yen here. Note that the figurine isn’t scheduled to ship until sometime late this month, but you can imagine your Catbus is running the rest of his route while you’re waiting.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

