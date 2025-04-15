Moving features bring My Neighbour Totoro magic into your home.

Studio Ghibli is well known for its artistic flair in crafting anime movies, but it has just as much artistic talent when it comes to crafting anime merchandise. The attention to detail we’ve come to know and love features on a lot of products sold through Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s affiliated retail chain, and one great example of that is on the My Neighbour Totoro Catbus Pendulum Clock.

There are loads of details here to fall in love with, starting with the beautifully crafted character body, which replicates the wide grin, giant eyes and many feet of the Catbus, as it huddles around a clock dial.

▼ Plus, there’s the destination display, which reads “じかん” (“jikan” [“time”]).

The clock dial stands out with its bright red, blue and yellow hues, but look closer and you’ll see an acorn and three Totoros hidden inside, spelling out the letters “GBL”.

GBL is the studio’s “American casual style” brand under which this clock has been produced. Known for skateboards, Hawaiian shirts and other fashionable items marketed towards adults rather than children, the Catbus is geared towards an older market consisting of people who won’t be scared off by the character’s giant eyes.

While the Catbus’ eyes aren’t entirely frightening in the movie, here they might be a little unsettling for children, because they move from left to right with every passing second.

▼ Plus, the tail moves from left to right too.

With the constant movement, this clock might be better suited to your living quarters rather than your bedroom, but for lovers of the magical feline, it’s an interior feature that you won’t want to miss out on. After selling out following its debut in 2022, it’s back in stock at GBL and Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 12,100 yen (US$83.14).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

