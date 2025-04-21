Totoro and the Catbus take on the guise of musical figurines.

Studio Ghibli’s anime movies are as beautiful to look at as they are to listen to, and now there’s a charming way to enjoy both these features, with a music box duo from Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku.

Called the My Neighbour Totoro Porcelain Music Box, these two products aren’t boxy at all, looking more like gorgeous figurines that’ll bring a splash of joy to your home.

The first character to grace our presence is the Catbus, perched atop a forest tree, with “となりのトトロ” (“Tonari no Totoro”) the Japanese movie title, etched into a wooden-looking plaque at the base.

Every detail of the character is beautifully replicated, complete with mouse lights on the front and rear, and delicate textural features to resemble fur.

Measuring in at 11 x 11.5 x 8.2 centimetres (4.3 x 4.5 x 3.2 inches), the Catbus will draw attention with its wide-eyed grin…and the music that emanates from it when the base is turned.

▼ The video below shows that the Catbus plays “Tonari no Totoro“, the theme song from the movie.

Joining the Catbus is the Totoro Ho Ho music box, with “ho ho” referring to the sound that’s made when blowing through the magical ocarina.

All three Totoros – Small, Medium and Large — are featured in this design, and with every one of them blowing into an ocarina from the treetop, it creates a scene that you can just about hear.

This music box also plays the “Tonari no Totoro” theme, giving you a full 360-degree view of the scene as it turns.

These porcelain music boxes are a beautiful way to enjoy the sounds and scenes from the movie, and they can be purchased now, thanks to a recent restock at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 6,820 yen (US$47.90) each.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

