We head back to Comiket for another cosplay photo, this time featuring the fans.

With Comiket, Japan’s largest dojinshi (self-published manga/anime art) taking place last weekend, it wasn’t just artists and fans who made the trip out to the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, but also some of Japan’s most talented and passionate cosplayers. We’ve already taken a look at the official cosplayers who were making appearances at exhibitors’ booths, and since Summer Comiket is a top draw for amateur cosplayers as well, that second category is who we’re focusing on here, in our roundup of our favorite fan cosplays from Day 2 of the event.

Part of what’s so cool about the fan cosplayers is that instead of having to limit themselves to new and ongoing series with content that’s being currently marketed, they’re free to cosplay as any character who’s captured their hearts. So, for example, if you want to dress up like hot-blooded rock star/mecha pilot Basara Nekki, from 1994’s Macross 7 (like cosplayer Albert), you can do just that.

That’s not to say that newer series are off-limits though, of course. Here we see Shuji Ito (Asupara-chan), the Red Gundam (Dark Knight), and Challia Bull (Wani Gunso), all hailing from the latest branch of the Gundam anime franchise, Gundam GQuuuuuuX.

There was actually quite a bit of mecha cosplay going on, including the Zeta Gundam (Goldy), accompanied by pilot Kamille Bidan (Tsurugameneko)…

…and the recurring Zaku II mobile suit (Kuroboshi).

And while they’re technically powered suits instead of robots, similar crafting techniques went into the making of these cosplays of Samus Aran, heroine of Nintendo’s Metriod video game series, by cosplayers Busujima Fumi and Bonbon_Cos.

Considering how hot it’s been this summer in Japan, it takes a lot of dedication to cosplay in outfits like these, but at least cosplayer Nawoqi got to take off his helmet for his Iron Man portrayal, which also let him show off his Tony Stark beardplay.

Meanwhile, Karinto took the opposite route in dressing up as Milk Tooth from Armored Core VI, donning just the giant robot’s head…

…and fellow Armored Core enthusiast Shimin A had a similar idea.

Speaking of games from developer From Software, Kumomashumaro decided to dress up as an Elden Ring in-game message that says “Rump ahead.”

▼ He even made a flip counter so people could like his message, mimicking the game’s reaction mechanic.

Also getting creative with game interfaces was Sushimikado, who dressed not only as Yu-Gi-Oh’s Dian Keto the Cure Master, but specifically as the Dian Keto the Cure Master card.

With Comket drawing fans from far and wide, the event is also a great opportunity for group cosplay, such as this breezily dressed group of Gekko-deka (Kentaro), Dolphin-deka (Makkam), Kaipan-deka (Osaru), and Binasu-deka (Yokozuna) from KochiKame…

…and the considerably more covered-up Chiikawa ensemble of Kurimanju (Sotosakusaku Nanka Shittori), Hachiware (Tetotato), Chiikawa (Maasan), and Kani (Dojizui).

Rounding out our roundup of favorite fan cosplays were Attack on Titan’s Erwin Smith (Mamil)…

…and a pair of pairs dressed as City Hunter’s sweeper pair, Ryo Saeba and Umibozu (Jo).

▼ Saereba Ryo and Gachi

▼ Minamo/Saeba Shoji and Jo

A big thanks to everyone who posed for our camera, and we hope to see you all again at the next Comiket!

Photos © SoraNews24

