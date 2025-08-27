Nukumori no Mori feels like a fantasy world and predates Ghibli Park by decades.

Every time we see a footpath like the one in the above photo, our imagination starts to race. Sure, that narrow little road probably doesn’t lead anywhere all that interesting, hence why it’s not a bigger road…but what if, just maybe, there’s something amazing at the other end, a magical place like you’d find in a fantasy anime or fairy tale?

And if you find yourself feeling the same way, you’ll be happy to know that yes, this path does indeed lead to someplace very special.

Let’s back up a bit and get our bearings, though. We found ourselves looking down that enticing path while we were in Hamamatsu, the largest city in Shizuoka Prefecture. However, we weren’t in the city center, but in the city’s outskirts, not far from Lake Hamana.

While we would have felt compelled to explore that path even without any prior knowledge, we actually knew ahead of time where it was going to take us.

Walking in the afternoon shade, we were making our way to the entrance to Nukumori no Mori. That translates loosely to “The Forest of Warm and Fuzzy Feelings,” but we’ll be using its Japanese name here, since it’s more succinct and also because “Nukumori no Mori” is so fun to pronounce.

Nukumori no Mori is kind of difficult to describe. It’s an enclave of unique architecture, with cafes, shops, and event spaces, with lush greenery both around and between the structures. It’s not a theme park, but admission is charged (600 yen [US$4] for adults), and while one of the buildings contains a gallery, Nukumori no Mori isn’t a museum, per se.

On the other hand, if you described Nukumori no Mori as “a real-world Ghibli village,” that’d be a pretty accurate description of the place’s enchanting vibe.

Now, Nukumori no Mori is not to be confused with the Ghibli Park theme park in Aichi Prefecture, and it has no official affiliation with Studio Ghibli. However, Nukumori no Mori predates Ghibli Park by several years, having opened in 1988, and in any case, it’s impossible to not be reminded of the anime studio’s works while you’re here.

The architectural style is highly developed, with care given to the crafting of all sorts of little flourishes, yet it all blends together in a way that’s not flashy or garish, with the colors and materials making the village feel like a natural extension of the forest.

We especially loved this mysterious statue…

…and the myriad little waterways that flow through the place mean that you’re never far from their soothing, burbling sounds.

Nukumori no Mori has a total of 12 restaurants, cafes, and shops. Being the unabashed ice cream lovers we are, without hesitation we headed for the gelato shop, Gelateria Piccolo Piccho, where we got a delicious frozen treat made with locally sourced ingredients to enjoy on the patio.

Sweets fans are well served at Nukumori no Mori, though, as there’s also a dedicated cheesecake shop.

If you want a more lasting, non-edible moment of your visit, other buildings contain accessory and housewares stores, and their interiors also look like the background art of a Ghibli film or RPG item shop.

Honestly, Nukumori no Mori is so picturesque that pretty much every possible angle you can snap a picture of will yield results looking like a lovingly illustrated fantasy world.

▼ Even the restroom is charming!

Again, Nukumori no Mori isn’t a full-scale theme park, so it won’t fill up an entire day of your itinerary. You could walk around and see everything, in the literal sense of just quickly looking at the architecture and items, in about 30 minutes. However, we’re guessing that if this is the kind of place that appeals to you, you’re probably in no rush to get back to the ordinary world. If you take your time to snap photos, soak up the atmosphere, and have a bite to eat, either dessert or a full lunch in the main restaurant, this is an unforgettable place to spend an afternoon.

Location information

Nukumori no Mori / ぬくもりの森

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Hamamatsu-shi, Chuo-ku, Wajicho 2949

静岡県浜松市中央区和地町2949

Ope 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (weekdays), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weekends, holidays)

Closed Thursdays

Website

Building interior images: Nukumori no Mori (1, 2, 3)

All other photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]